Choosing the best baby food products online for your toddler can be a task. Nowadays, there are so many different kinds of packaged baby foods available online, from traditional jars and cups to pouches and make-your-own kits. It can be challenging to decide which online-bought brand is right for your baby.

What Baby Food to Feed When:

Six to seven months

Cereals; puréed or mashed fruit and vegetables.

Nine to Twelve months

Soft foods like well-cooked pasta, simile

One Year and Older

After consulting with your doctor, you can introduce cow’s milk.

How to Introduce Solid Foods to your Baby

Follow your doctor’s guidelines about which foods to introduce to your baby. The idea is to go slowly. Your doctor might suggest you start with infant cereal mixed with breast milk. It should be smooth and runny in texture, with no lumps. Use a baby spoon with a small bowl and no harsh edges to bring the food to his mouth. (Your baby probably won’t have teeth yet, and his gums might be sensitive.) Offer new baby food products online after three to five days, and if he accepts it, you can add the new items to the list of foods your baby love to have.

Don’t be discouraged if your baby initially rejects a particular new food. Be patient and keep trying over the next few days, weeks, or months. If your baby shows zero interest in eating a particular food item after a few attempts, don’t push him as you don’t want to make feeding time a battle.

Stages of Baby Food:

Stage 1: The very first stage is for the kids who are 0-6 months old and just trying on solids. There is usually a single ingredient, puréed (vegetables or fruits), for easy swallowing. You can include vegetables, including peas, carrots, green beans, potatoes, and gourd. Fruits include apples, bananas, peaches, pears, and berries. This initial stage has the plainest formulations, without sauces or additional flavorings.

Stage 2: This baby food stage, also called the intermediate stage, is for the babies who are about 7-8 months, or you can say for more experienced eaters. At this point, the options are more attractive because two or more ingredients can be mixed together to improve taste and offer new textures, such as vegetables and quinoa or simile. Remember to not forget to provide fluids in the form of breast milk or formula as well.

Stage 3: This stage is for the babies who learn to chew and mash their food with their gums or early teeth, basically babies who are 7-9 months old. At this stage, chunkier textures and more significant portions can help in keeping up with growing appetites. By the time your baby is old enough for this stage, you might decide to give him baby food products online that’s mashed or cut up for easy chewing and swallowing. Infant juices are also available online.

Stage 4: There are some great companies available online that offer ready-to-eat meals for toddlers 12 months and older. They’re deliberate to be easy-to-chew, one-stop meals that provide the necessary nutrients and vitamins. They feature more texture for toddlers and older babies. These meals are convenient and can be a handy option for families on the go.

Safety Tips:

We all know, babies have a more delicate digestive system than adults and are more at risk for dehydration or something else if they get diarrhea from something they’ve eaten, which they should not. Their immune systems are in the developing stage, which makes them more vulnerable to harsh chemicals or bacterias. So giving attention to how you prepare, handle, and store their baby food products online is especially important. To keep baby food free from harmful bacteria that can cause illness. Here are some guidelines:

Wash your hands when you are at home with soap and water before handling baby food. By this, you will not only be keeping your baby safe, but it will also protect you from getting sick. You must carry an alcohol-based sanitizer or baby wipes with you when you take your baby outdoors like the park to clean your hands before feeding him.

Pay close attention to expiry dates on baby food products online.

Use hot water, dishwashing detergent, and a clean cloth to wash and rinse all utensils that come in contact with baby food, including milk bottles.