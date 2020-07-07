When you feel mentally ill, it can be difficult to know when you need to seek help and also where to turn to get that help. Of course, when it comes to seeking help, it is individual, everyone does not react in the same way and does not get the same symptoms. Some suffer from physical symptoms such as back pain or abdominal pain, while others have more mental symptoms:

You feel abandoned or down, and it doesn’t go over.

You feel anxious, anxious, and have trouble sleeping.

You have trouble trusting other people and isolating yourself from the outside world.

You have trouble concentrating and feeling the stress that doesn’t let go.

You have obsessions or injuries to yourself.

Thoughts of something horrible that has happened are spinning and you can’t let go of it.

If you recognize one or more of these symptoms, it may be a sign that you need someone to talk to let go of thoughts that are locked up and get help in breaking down destructive thought nodes. Stay happy and healthy with the help of online therapy.

Go to the health center or private clinic

If you feel that your feeling in different ways is hindering you in your everyday life, you should seek help. But what help? And how?

The easiest way to go is to see your GP at the health center and tell you about your situation. That doctor can then give you a referral so you can meet a psychologist, psychotherapist, or curator. You can also seek help directly at a psychiatric outpatient clinic, but even there you will probably receive a referral for a later visit with a psychologist.

When you are continued, you get to meet a therapist who is connected to the county council and then the visit costs as a regular doctor’s visit. Also, high-cost protection applies, so it does not take many visits before it becomes free for you.

If you are under 18 or looking for someone who is under 18, you should apply to the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, BUP. You can also start by applying for student health or a youth reception.

If you instead choose to go directly to a private clinic, you may be able to get help faster, but then it is also visible on the price tag. At the private receptions, the high-cost protection does not apply and a visit often costs over SEK 1,000 at a time. If you want to go that route, you can search the internet for a therapist with your reception. Then make sure the psychologist or psychotherapist is legitimate.

In occupational health care, you can get some help for mental illness, especially when it comes to rehabilitation to be able to return to normal work after sick leave.

You can also receive, for example, stress treatment, mindfulness, and mental training through the wellness allowance you receive from your workplace.

KBT, PDT, and IPT:

The most common forms of therapy you are offered are KBT (cognitive behavioral therapy), PDT (psychodynamic therapy), and IPT (interpersonal psychotherapy). There are also other forms of therapy, such as group therapy, couple or family therapy, and crisis and trauma therapy. Of course, which therapy you should go to depends on the problem you have.

If you are looking for help for depression or anxiety, KBT is a common form of therapy, where you get help identifying the thought patterns that trigger you feeling bad and learning how to deal with it. You get tools that you can use to get out of the negative patterns.

Even IPT works well on depression and focuses on human relationships and how they affect your mental health.

PDT is what many people probably think of as psychotherapy, assuming that the mental problems you have are rooted in internal conflicts. These conflicts can, in turn, be solved by examining conflicts, experiences, and memories from earlier in life.

If you live far away from your nearest therapist, you can in many cases get help from online psychotherapy. It often works well for you who suffer from depression, obsession, stress, or any anxiety diagnosis. You must first meet a therapist who decides if online therapy suits you and your needs. Then it is up to you to complete your treatment which consists of various exercises that you do online. You receive feedback from a therapist who will help you further and take the treatment forward.

Change the therapist if it does not work

Just like with any other contact between people, you cannot know in advance whether the therapist you will meet is the right one for you. And since the whole treatment depends on you feeling safe with your therapist and being able to open yourself completely, you mustn’t stick to the same therapist if you feel that it is not working. This can be difficult for the therapist to decide for himself. You should feel that you are moving forward in your treatment, although therapy can be tough and periodically lead to increased stress. This is perfectly normal, but in the long run, you will have to come forward.