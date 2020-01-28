How Ketoconazole shampoo helps in dealing with hair loss?

Health

Ketoconazole is a type of antifungal medication that is used specifically to treat skin and nail conditions like ringworm, candidiasis and Seborrheic dermatitis. It is one of the most used ingredients in the hair loss shampoos and products, which are bought by a large chunk of the population. There is scientific evidence that Ketoconazole helps in the accelerated growth of the hair, thus increasing the chances of dealing with the issue of baldness in males. Ketoconazole products are also very easy to use as compared to other medicated products available in the market. In this article, we will be discussing how ketoconazole helps in dealing with the issue of hair loss and how it fuels hair growth. Also, we will also discuss the most effective way to use a ketoconazole shampoo so that you can extract the maximum benefit from it.

Can hair loss be reduced with the help of a ketoconazole shampoo?

There is not much of the data or evidence available regarding the use of ketoconazole shampoo for dealing with the problem of hair loss, but some studies have been conducted in recent times to measure the effectiveness of ketoconazole shampoo on the hair growth. These studies have actually concluded that ketoconazole helps in boosting the speed of hair growth and also makes hair dense as compared to earlier. For instance, a 1998 study that compared both ketoconazole and mini-oxidil in relation to the effect on the hair growth which concluded that 2% ketoconazole shampoo actually helped in increasing the proportion and size of the anagen hair follicles at the same rate that of mini-oxidil product. Some animal studies have also been conducted in the past which also discovered that ketoconazole has the capability of accelerating hair growth as compared to earlier. However, there is a need for conducting some more studies to strongly recommend the ketoconazole for any kind of baldness in humans or to claim that it can definitely regrow the human hair naturally.

Ketoconazole does not help in dealing with hair loss only:

Ketoconazole products not only helps in eliminating the issue of hair loss but also in dealing with the problem of dandruff. As ketoconazole is supposed to reduce the effects of Seborrheic dermatitis, it is used in a number of anti-dandruff shampoos as a key ingredient. Thus, if you have noticed any kind of white flakes on your shoulder or if you want to prevent your hair from facing that issue, then you can add a ketoconazole shampoo in your hair care product’s stack. Using it regularly may help you get rid of those white particles which look extremely unattractive.

Now many people have started understanding the importance of ketoconazole products in their daily hair care. Though there are many products available in the market, which sometimes makes customers a bit confused that which product to choose. But it is always recommended that you should use only trusted products like Nizoral shampoo. This is because the Nizoral anti dandruff shampoo price in India is very low as compared to other products available in the market. Another reason is that it actually starts delivering results to the customers in 2-3 weeks from the first day of use.