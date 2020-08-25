Recovery from addiction is a long-term process that comes in a series of programs and steps to accomplish. It can be burdensome for an individual as it causes not only mental and emotional struggles but also physical symptoms mainly resulting from addiction withdrawal on substance use.

Addiction to substances, mainly drugs, can cause changes in one’s brain chemistry. A person’s brain may change in accordance with how the drugs that one takes interact with neurons and neurotransmitters of the brain. As the brain becomes adaptive to these changes, it can result in drug dependence and may cause revolting withdrawal symptoms that differ depending on what drug one has been using.

Withdrawals are not as easy as stopping oneself from using drugs. Some withdrawals that are stopped abruptly can be dangerous and must be aided by detoxifying prescribed medications, therapies, and other treatment programs.

Here are some of the ways one can deal with addiction withdrawals:

Consult for detoxification programs

As mentioned above, withdrawal may or may not be life-threatening. However, it is important to consult a medical expert on detoxification. If one is going through an opioid addiction withdrawal, some of its effects are digestive discomfort, body pain, sleeping disorders, up to deliriums. Two types of prescribed medication are often offered and you may want to check which is better between sublocade vs suboxone. Having a recommended medical detox program helps one deal with these effects and even avoid having them at all. Moreover, emotional support may also be incorporated into this detox program. A person undergoing withdrawal must also commit to constant consultation with a medical expert while in the detox program so symptoms may be addressed.

Regular exercise and recreational physical activities

One of the ways one’s brain can stimulate the release of endorphins is through regular exercise. The increase in the level of endorphins results in a positive recalibration of chemical balance in the brain. It also helps in avoiding social risk factors to relapsing like tension, stress, low self-esteem, and sleeping disorders. More so, it is important to emphasize that having a positive mental condition supports the consistency of an individual in his/her withdrawal.

Healthy diet plans

Drug addiction affects the overall well-being of a person. It can deplete one’s health. Having a balanced diet that is protein-rich and abundant in essential vitamins and nutrients can aid in the restoration of a fully recovered and functioning brain and body. As a healthy body results in an overall positive state both mental and physical, following these dietary plans contribute to the success of one’s withdrawal.

Healthy Sleeping habits

Implementing a healthy and structured sleep schedule helps one be relieved of s stressful disposition. It lessens the possibility of experiencing mood swings and cravings. Moreover, a healthy sleeping habit is associated with having a healthy mind, and as we know, a healthy mind leads to a successful withdrawal.

Support groups and strengthening relationships

An accepting and supportive environment is one of the vital components of successful withdrawal. People surrounding themselves and keeping constant communication with people who encourage and help them persevere through the struggles of withdrawal will make them feel positive and hopeful to recover and regain a normal lifestyle.