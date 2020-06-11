Are you having a hard time gaining weight? Looking for a proper routine to make your weight gain regime easy and hassle free? Are you confused about using a weight gainer or a mass gainer on a daily basis? No worries, today this article will help you understand and answer all your queries related to weight gain and mass gain.

Listed below are some easy, effective and hassle free ways that can help you

Workout Like A Beast

Plan a proper workout routine and assign each day of the week with specific exercises that you will be doing. Gaining weight & Losing weight, both of it, requires equal amounts of hardwork and determination. Ask your trainer for the right exercise suiting your weight gain regime and get rid of any questions popping up in your mind.

Eat Healthily

Just because you are working out to gain weight it does not mean you can eat anything and everything. Say no to packaged food items and eat healthily.You need to focus on consuming essential nutrients for better results. Snack better on foods like nuts, seeds, makahna etc. Carbs have to be your personal favourite in your diet.

Watch Your Calories

Manage your calorie intake. Download an app that helps you keep track of your calorie count from breakfast to dinner. However it is extremely important for you to understand that you need to have a calorie surplus diet. Delete online food ordering apps and put your chef cap on.

A Carb Rich Diet Is A Must

Eat bananas, wheat, starchy vegetables and foods like white rice. All you need is a carb rich diet. However for a healthy weight gain you need a balance of nutrients, and therefore, a balanced regular diet will do your help.

Take Supplements, If Needed

Most of the people are of the idea that consuming supplements will make them look fat or have any other kind of effect on their body. Well, just to clear some air, this is absolutely false. Consume supplements like mass gainer, weight gainer for healthy muscle gain and buildup.

Sleep Well

Take a good man’s sleep and give proper rest to your body. A rigorous workout routine ruptures your muscle tissues and it requires enough rest in order to perform better with power and energy to train yourself to another level. 7-8 hours is required for our body to give it complete relaxation and rest.

Suggested- A guide for women to lose weight faster

Natural & Healthy Foods That You Should Be Including In Your Daily Diet :

Dairy Products

Chicken & Red Meat

Nuts & Seeds For Healthy Snacking

Green vegetables

Bananas & Carb Rich Fruits

We are sure this article will help you stay motivated and understand your weight gain regime in a better way. Nothing is impossible if you are determined and reluctant to achieve your goals. Whether you are at home or sweating it out in the gym, having a proper diet and workout schedule is a must for better results in a short period of time.

