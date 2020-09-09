One of the most attractive facial features is a perfectly chiselled jawline. Both men and women consider this physical attribute to be a beauty standard. It makes you look younger and gives a perfect balance to your appearance. Unfortunately, some have a weak jawline. A possible solution for this is a jawline filler for double chin.

What causes a weak jawline?

A weak jawline can be defined as having a chin or jaw with a soft, rounded angle. It can also be caused by a receding chin wherein the chin deviates back toward the neck. The essential causes of a weak jaw are:

Age

The angle of your jaw increases when you age. As a result, the definition in the lower part of your face diminishes. Ageing can also affect the volume of the jawbone, causing the surrounding tissue to have less support and eventually sag.

Thumb-sucking

This habit is common for kids and usually stops at the age of five. But if this continues beyond, it can change the shape of the jawbone. This practice can also move the teeth, which can alter the jawline.

Genetics

Most of your physical characteristics are influenced by genetics, and your facial feature is not an exception. A weak jawline feature can be something that is passed on to the next generations.

Overbite or buck teeth

This is defined as a misalignment of the teeth. An individual with buck teeth has their top front teeth overlap the bottom front teeth. This can cause the lower jaw to move too far back which can result in a weak jawline.

What is a jawline filler?

To help achieve a contoured jawline, you can opt for a jawline filler for double chin. This type of dermal filler adds volume and structural support to your cheek and chin areas. It is typically associated with other treatments in the upper portion of the face to achieve a beautiful balance and natural outcome.

What can a jawline filler do?

Improved size

The fixing of the jaw size balances the lower third of the face. A jawline filler and chin dissolving injections can help you have an improved jawline size.

Reshaping

Indeed, a strong jawline makes someone attractive. However, the shape can be gender-specific. For men, a square jawline is ideal as it makes them more masculine. On the other hand, an oval lower face fits women better. Jawline fillers can help achieve suitable asymmetry.

Structural support

Ageing comes with many complications. One of them is having to deal with saggy skin. This results in jowls or excess skin on the neck below the chin and jawline. This problem can be corrected through jawline filler together with double chin dissolving injections.

Can I be a candidate for jawline filler?

Anyone who wants to have an amount of definition to their jawline is an ideal candidate for a jawline filler for double chin. However, there may be complications if you smoke or have certain medical conditions. Make sure to consult a professional cosmetic physician first before undergoing this procedure.

Discuss your desired jawline with Dr Scott Allison. He is an experienced cosmetic physician who performs procedures like jawline filler and double chin removal Brisbane clients look for.





