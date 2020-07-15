We all wish our family and loved ones to have strong and lasting health. But we also witness life throwing random challenges at us. In medical emergency situations, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. We all know the importance of getting medical help at the right time, but do we know when to get immediate medical help? How do you react in a medical emergency situation? Are you the first person to get paralyzed by seeing all those events? Do you run around screaming for help? Do you call 911 and wait for them to reach here or do you have the sufficient knowledge to act right in those situations?



Whether it’s your family, friends, loved ones, or any other strangers, knowing how to act in certain situations might help you to save a life! Here are some life-threatening health conditions and situations that are not uncommon, and if you witness anything like this in your real life, you will know how to act right!



What To Do If Someone Might Be Having A Heart Attack

According to the statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year, about 805,000 Americans have a heart attack. With the increased heart attack statistics, it is very important to know what are the common signs of heart attacks and how you can provide immediate care for them. Here are some common signs of a heart attack:



Coughing or wheezing

Sweating

Chest pain

In some cases nausea and vomiting

An overwhelming sense of anxiety

Pain in other body parts

Feeling dizzy or lightheaded

Shortness of breath

If you suspect someone is going through a heart attack, do not wait for more symptoms to occur. The sooner the first aid and the medical team arrives, the better their chance of survival or recovery increases. Do not ignore the symptoms of heart attack, call 9-1-1 right away. Paramedics are well trained to provide immediate health care services to the patient on the way to the hospital. If it’s something that needs immediate attention or they take some time to reach there, follow the guidelines they are providing. If you have aspirin with you, or you can get some, have the person chew and swallow while waiting for the paramedics.



It is possible to get worried and anxious at that time. This will only make the situation worse. Have the person sit down, rest, and calm. Less strain on the heart will allow fast recovery. If the person is unresponsive or unconscious, you might have to perform CPR on them only if the paramedics told you so.

What To Do In The Case Of Burns

Burns are caused by heat, which is either by a suicide attempt or in the case of fire accidents or explosions. Severe burns should get immediate medical help or it can cost their life. And the first aid measurements change with the cause of the burns.



If the burn is caused by heat, like from a fire flame or a sunburn, immediately cool the burns with cold water till the pain gets relieved. It is not recommended to use ice cubes in this situation, as they may cause more damage to the burned skin. Cover the burn marks with a sterile dressing and seek medical attention.

If the burn is caused by a spillage of chemicals or acids, get the person to the healthcare facility immediately. Carefully remove the contaminated chemicals from the person’s clothes and body. If the person is not in a position to remove them do not attempt to remove it.

In the cases of electric burns, the situation is different. The person might look externally alright because electric shocks cause internal damage than external damage. And you have to be very cautious to not get injured yourself. Turn off the power supply unit, and rescue the person immediately. If they require help, perform immediate CPR on them and get them to the nearest healthcare facility.

What To Do If Someone Is Choking

Choking occurs when an object gets stuck in your throat or windpipe, thus blocking the airflow. If you know what are the common signs you can act as fast as you can. The common sign of choking is hands clutched to the throat. And here are some other signs of choking:



Difficulty breathing or noisy breathing

Inability to talk

Squeaky sounds when trying to breathe

Skin, lips, and nails turning blue or dusky

Cough, which may either be weak or forceful

Skin that is flushed then turns pale or bluish in color

Loss of consciousness

If the person can cough forcefully, ask them to keep continuing as this will help in some way to remove the obstruction from the throat. If it still doesn’t help, perform a Heimlich maneuver on the person. Heimlich maneuver is as follows, stand behind the person who is choking. Put your one foot in front of the other for physical balance. Wrap your arms around the person’s waist and tip them slightly forward. Make a fist with one of your hands and put them above the person’s navel. Press hard into the abdomen and try to lift the person up. Perform 6-10 thrusts until the blockage is removed.

What To Do If Someone Is Experiencing Stroke

A stroke can happen to anyone at any time. And nobody wants to see their loved ones becoming the victim of a stroke. A stroke victim needs immediate help as soon as possible. Knowing the symptoms will also help you act as quickly as possible in this situation. The common signs of stroke include:



Numbness, weakness or tingling in the face, arm or leg

Difficulty with or inability to walk, dizziness and loss of physical balance

Drowsiness or lethargy

Difficulty with or inability to speak or understand

Problems with memory, spatial orientation or perception

Difficulty with swallowing

Double vision, blurriness, loss of vision in one or both eyes

If you happen to notice these symptoms in a person the best you could do here is getting medical help for the person as soon as possible. If necessary, perform CPR on him. Do not let that person talk you out of calling 911 or go to sleep. People experiencing stroke might have a sudden feeling of calmness before the second wave of stroke attacks them. Be with them until some healthcare providers arrive. Do not let him drive in this condition.

What To Do If Someone Is Drowning

Drowning is one of the most common reasons for accidental death. So, the next time when you see someone drowning, do as follows. Not everyone is good at swimming, if you don’t know swimming, do not jump into the water to save that person. If the person is near the edge of the waterline, lie flat on the ground and reach out to them using a towel, tree branch, rope, or anything available you get. If there’s a safety ring available near the place, throw them out.



If you are beside a pool or seaside, you can alert the lifeguard immediately. Or if you are ready to save the person alone yourself, let someone know nearby and ensure you wear a floatation device. If you are able to get the person out of the water, call 9-1-1 and initiate CPR if there’s no sign of breathing or pulse. Do not stop performing CPR until the person gets his breathing back.

What To Do If Someone Is Going Through Seizures

If someone near you is experiencing a seizure, stay calm, and take effective measurements. It’s important to know that seizures are different for everyone. Call 9-1-1 if the person is pregnant or having her first seizure. Seizures usually last between 60 to 120 seconds. If the person is experiencing longer seizures, call healthcare providers. If the person is standing, hold them in a hug or gently put them on the floor. If the person is already on the floor, put them in a position so that their saliva or vomit can leak out of their mouth, rather than blocking their windpipe. Importantly, don’t hold the person forcefully on the floor, this may lead to certain injuries such as dislocated shoulder or disk.



We all might have gone through certain emergency situations, wishing you could help them! It’s common that we all believe that only a certified associate nurse or a physician can help them in this situation! As a person, it will be good to have proper knowledge of how to react to certain emergency situations! Cause no one knows, it might be your first aid care that saves the lives of others!

