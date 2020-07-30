Relieving back pain naturally has become one of the most searched problems these days. Natural remedy for anything is the best way to cure the problem without having any side effects and also could be done by self.

Due to the present time's hectic and unhealthy routine, back pain has become a very common problem for so many people. Some back pains might require medication and even surgeries, but if possible, it should be treated naturally as it is healthier and freer of side effects.

So here we are listing 7 ways to relieve back pain naturally: –

1. Exercise

One of the reasons for back pain might include inactiveness and lack of exercise. These days offices, schools, coaching require sitting in the same position for hours without moving much, which may cause immense pain. It is important to regularly stretch your body gently from time to time. Even if there is back pain, avoid taking too much bed rest and sitting in the same position for a long duration.

Do some exercise and stretching, do your normal routine and work which involves movements. Do not do anything that increases your pain more like lifting heavy objects, twisting, sitting in the wrong posture, etc. Do only light exercise but do not stop it completely.

2. Anti-inflammatory Drinks

Natural anti-inflammatory drinks can help to relax your muscle pain and can be made in your kitchen or found in stores easily. They also don’t have any side effects and helps in other problems too like stomach ache and indigestion. These drinks are easily digestible and give results quickly.

For best results, you must take them daily so that these anti-inflammatory enzymes get deep in your blood and help you quickly.

Here are a few drinks which would reduce your back pain asap.

1. Fruit Juice

Pineapple juice is a good anti-inflammatory drink which you can try. It is full of anti-inflammatory enzyme bromelain which reduces swelling, pain, and bruises.

2. Tart Cherry

Tart Cherry contains anthocyanin which is a very good source for reducing muscle pain and soreness. This drink is even recommended after a workout which helps in fast recovery and aids muscle soreness.

3. Milk and turmeric

Turmeric is one of the most common spices found in your kitchen, which contains incredible health benefits. It contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which will help to reduce your pain. The best way to intake it is by taking a mixture of turmeric powder in milk before going to bed. Do it regularly and see the benefits.

4. Green tea with ginger

Ginger and green tea both have anti-inflammatory properties, so taking a mixture of it would help to reduce your back pain. In market ginger-green tea bags an easily available, so you can enjoy it anywhere anytime.

3. Yoga

Doing yoga daily for even half an hour would give better results. Doing yoga would help you balance your body and mind simultaneously. There are a lot of poses in yoga which can help reduce back pain naturally. Few of the poses are mentioned here which you should try doing every day.

● Cobra pose

● Extended triangle

● Bridge pose

● Cat-cow

● Sphinx poses

● Locust pose

4. Handy heat patch

Providing heat therapy to your back pain is an excellent remedy for pain relief as it increases blood flow in that area and also provides oxygen and nutrients quickly. Heat patches are easily available in stores that activate when it comes to the body’s contact. You can keep it inside your clothes anywhere like in the office or on long drives. It provides continuous heat to the muscles and helps reduce pain faster. But do not keep them for a long time as it could damage your skin.

5. Meditation

Meditation already has so many benefits for your body and soul. Doing meditation regularly brings your mind peace by releasing happy hormones like endorphins. This distracts your mind from pain and soothes your body and soul. The simple way to do meditation is, simply sit in a silent place, close your eyes, and take a deep breath in and out for about 10 times whenever you feel like. Do it daily in the morning or at night or anytime you are free.

6. Sleep properly

Taking good sleep is very important for our body as while sleeping you relax your body muscles. The better you sleep; the less pain is experienced the next day. Take care of your posture during sleep. Lying at your back is a good way to sleep if you have back pain with a pillow under your knees. If you are having a problem taking better sleep, drink cherry juice which contains an enzyme that helps in inducing sleep properly.

7. Body Posture

One of the bad reasons for back pain is sitting or lying in bad posture. Everyone needs to sit in a good posture as it will allow better blood and oxygen flow in the body which will reduce muscle pain.

Avoid sitting for a long time as it increases pressure on your spinal disc. So take short breaks while working on the desk, walk for a minute, and do a little stretching. While sitting do not bend too much as it increases the load on your spine. Try to sit straight with your shoulder and neck relaxed.

Conclusion:

All these natural remedies might help you cope up with your back pain. You should try all of them and see which is working best for you, as every person has different reasons for pain so they also require different techniques to cope up with it.

These all remedies are free from side effects, so you can try all of them without thinking. They will also help to solve your other problems too along with back pain. As it is not a medicated process so it might take quite long to cure pain than taking medicine. But remember the natural way is the better way of fighting problems.

So, do these remedies every day regularly so see the result. If your pain is unbearable and these remedies are not working for you then you must go for an expert or doctor for better treatment. Hope it will work for you and give you relief from back pain.