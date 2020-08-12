Face masks are “the in thing” no matter which side of the mask debate people are on so it is a good idea to become educated on the facts about surgical masks, N95 masks and cloth masks. There are distinctions between them that include material, use cases, and effectiveness for this sector of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Why Do We Need Masks?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), face masks are the best way to prevent or curtail airborne transmission of virus-carrying mucus or saliva droplets that can potentially infect anyone standing within the recommended six-foot social distancing parameters.

What Kind of Mask Should I Wear?

Before that is answered, it’s important to know what masks are available to the public and the general differences between them.

Surgical Masks

For loose-fitting, disposable masks, the surgical mask is a common choice. This option creates a physical barrier between the wearer and the public and provides a modicum of protection against larger droplets. Some have the option of an additional face shield, which is very much like a plexiglass barrier that shields the eyes as well.

Under 21 CFR 878.4040, surgical masks are regulated because they are used in surgical and dental operations, and other medical procedures where it is vital to keep the surgical theater or wounds clean.

There are a variety of surgical masks depending on what they are used for. They may vary in thickness and are regulated to protect against specific liquids like saliva, mucous, or blood. The thickness may determine the difficulty in breathing through it.

It is important to note that surgical masks are good for blocking splashes, large droplets and other particles, but they are not designed to filter very small particulates that may be transmitted through sneezing or coughing. Part of the reason is because they are loose-fitting and often open on the side.

While some people argue that disposable masks are better, others prefer a reusable option. Surgical masks should only be used once.

N95 Respirator Masks

The N95 respirator masks have been coveted by the general public but in reality, they are not recommended for daily protection. In fact, the CDC has recommended that N95 masks be reserved for medical first responders and health care providers.

N95 masks can be reused if they are properly disinfected and stored for at least five days in a paper bag, stored in a dry location.

For these masks to be worn properly, there must be a proper seal. To know that the seal has been created, simply cover the filters with your hands and breathe in. If no air comes in, the mask is correctly placed.

Cloth Masks

The CDC highly recommends cloth masks for public use or when social distancing is near to impossible in order to slow the spread of the Coronavirus. When migrating through high traffic areas and or mass transit situations, it is especially important to have a mask on in order to prevent community spread.

If self-quarantine, staying home, or social distancing is impossible, there are other preventive measures that can be practiced in addition to wearing a mask. Keep your hands clean. Carry hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes. Do not touch eyes, nose or mouth and use precaution when putting on or taking off the mask.

Cloth masks can be bought or hand made. Something as simple as a bandana can be tied. The point is to stop the larger and small virus-carrying droplets from passing through and infecting each other.

A Comparison of Masks

Consider the different aspects of the masks and what best serves your needs while protecting those around you.

Disposable options include surgical masks, which are one-time use only. N95 masks are also disposable but they can be reused if they are properly stored and disinfected for approximately a week. To date, there is little information on how many times an N95 mask can be disinfected and reused.

The cost of masks depends on market availability. N95 masks tend to be more expensive and in higher demand due to priority given to health care providers, front line personnel and first responders.

N95 masks should not be used on people with chronic respiratory issues, heart issues or other medical conditions that make breathing difficult. Consult with a physician if there are concerns.

Some N95 models have exhalation valves which protects the wearer from external contaminants from passing through but should not be used when a sterile environment is needed because it allows unabated exhalation.

Additionally, N95 masks are supposed to be fitted to one’s face. Anyone with facial hair will have difficulty with a proper seal.

Surgical masks are cheaper in price but, depending upon how often a mask is replaced, may not be as cost effective as one may believe.

Cloth masks come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors and decorations. They can be as simple as tying a bandana around one’s face, or handmade masks that can be tied or secured with ear loops.

They are washable and reusable. Additionally, cloth masks come in a variety of material from soft jersey knit to poly-cotton blends that do not chafe.

One word of caution: Children under two-years old should not wear a mask due to suffocation concerns.

Other Ways to Protect One’s Self

In conjunction with wearing a mask, personal hygiene is important. Wash hands with soap and water, especially after handling a face mask. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. Carry hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes.

Stay home if at all possible. If that is not an option, practice social distancing – staying at least six feet apart from others.

Elbow bumps and waving are fine ways to greet friends.

With signs of illness like fever, chills, coughing or sneezing, stay home. Allergy season is tough, especially for sneezing and scratchy eyes. Bring spare face masks in case the worn one gets wet. Bring a plastic ziploc to keep the dirty face mask contained until it can be washed or properly disposed of.