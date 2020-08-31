Not every protein is whey. It is unique in various ways. The star of the fitness and supplement industry, Whey Protein is sold largely in powdered forms and consumed by the community of bodybuilders, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts. Whey has an outstanding range of amino acids, including all 9 essential amino acids that your body cannot produce.

20% of the milk’s protein is whey and the rest 80% is casein. While casein digests slowly, whey is quickly digested. Supplementing yourself with whey protein can boost your daily protein intake and is especially beneficial for bodybuilders and fitness buffs.

You might be aware of the fact that protein serves as your body’s building blocks, it also acts as the foundation of contractile elements in the muscles. Proteins are gathered from amino acids, small molecules that are bound together in the form of a string. While your body produces some of these amino acids, it is unable to produce the essential ones and that is hat whey fuels you with. You can obtain them form a variety of food and supplements. Whey protein is rich in essential amino acids and that is why it’s so widely used. It is particularly rich in BCAAs (Branched Chain Amino Acids) that help with muscle recovery. Leucine, an essential amino and a part of the BCAA group, helps in boosting muscle protein synthesis. Whey is rich in leucine and cysteine.

Various studies have demonstrated that leucine is a highly anabolic amino acid and cysteine helps in enhancing the levels of glutathione, a cellular antioxidant.

Types of whey protein

Concentrate: 70-80% protein with more lactose and fat content. Usually the cheapest version of whey.

Isolate: A higher processed whey protein with 90% or more protein with very low lactose and fat content. Expensive than the concentrate.

Hydrolysate: Pre-digested, hydrolyzed whey protein crafted for faster absorption. It can create 28-43% more spikes in insulin when compared to whey isolate. It’s by far the most expensive version of whey.

For those who are lactose intolerant, whey isolate is the ideal choice. If you want a low-carb and low-fat profile with more protein, whey isolate and even hydrolyze whey can be a good choice for you.

Whey Protein for Muscle Mass and Strength

Whey protein powder is used for building muscle mass and develop muscle strength. Any fitness buff looking to improve his performance likes whey protein. Here is how it helps in building muscle strength and mass:

Since whey protein contains essential amino acids and fuels you with quality protein, it helps in boosting muscle growth. Enhances anabolic hormones: Whey protein triggers the release of anabolic hormones that help in enhancing muscle growth.

Leucine is one of the 3 amino acids that fall under BCAA, along with isoleucine and valine. Whey protein is rich in BCAA and leucine particularly. Leucine helps in enhancing protein synthesis in muscles and promotes muscle growth. Quick absorption: When compared to other protein such as soy, hemp, pea, casein, etc., whey digests faster and is quickly absorbed by your muscles. This not only makes your muscles stronger but also adds up mass.

When consumed before, during, and after workouts, it enhances muscle growth. Post-workout is the time when muscle protein synthesis is at its maximum. Studies have shown that whey protein is a better option for muscle growth as compared to other proteins such as soy.

When it comes to sports nutrition in India, MuscleBlaze is the leading brand. It has a wide range of supplements that cater to a variety of needs of the bodybuilders.

Here is a list of 3 best Indian whey protein powders by MuscleBlaze that can help you build study muscles:

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey protein: This supplement by an Indian brand MuscleBlaze is hands down one of the best Indian whey protein in the market. It is enhanced with Enhanced Absorption Formula that enables 50% more protein absorption and 60% jigger BCAA absorption. You also experience lesser stomach discomfort with this one. Each scoop of this product gives you 25g protein. This product is specially customized for Indians, keeping mind their dietary habits. What’s even more interesting is that it is the only Indian protein powder range so far that has been tested for purity and accuracy by Labdoor. It also ranks at the top in the recent quality rankings of Labdoor.

MuscleBlaze Iso-Zero Whey Protein Isolate: The zero in this whey supplement stands for the amount of carbs, lactose, and cholesterol. It is a carb-free and fat-free whey protein isolate supplement that helps you in gaining lean muscles by offering 30g protein per serving. It also offers 6.64g of naturally occurring BCAAs with 5.8g of glutamic acid per serving to boost muscle recovery.

MuscleBlaze 100% Whey Protein Supplement with Digestive Enzyme: This special formula offers 25g protein per serving along with 5.5g BCAA and 4.3g glutamic acid. This whey isolate supplement is a great choice for faster muscle gains and is powered by digestive enzymes to boost absorption and digestion. The product is protein lab certified.

You can choose any of these supplements to boost your muscle growth and recovery and gain a sculpted physique. Combine whey protein powder with a balanced diet and regular workout for the best results.