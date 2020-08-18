The Olympic motto ”hendiatriscitius, altius, fortius” (faster, higher, stronger) – all 3 sums up with the answer to why basketball players benefit from strength training.

Targeted training of muscle strength enables basketball players to sprint faster, jump higher and assert themselves better in the fight for the ball. In basketball, athletic skills can make the difference between victory and defeat. Take a look at the best outdoor basketball here.

Jump higher

When playing basketball, vertical jumping performance is of central importance. This can be effectively improved through targeted strength training. In addition to the basic exercise of squat with dumbbell load, the training and competition exercises of weightlifting should be used; i.e., the “stretching” with the dumbbell. In a country like America, where basketball is very popular sport, the weightlifting exercises are highly recommended for basketball players. The positive effects of the sport-specific performance when playing basketball are emphasized, especially for the vertical jumping performance.

Positive effects of lifting exercises for basketball players

The exercises “pushing” and “stretching” must be carried out explosively. This forces the athlete to develop strength quickly. For instance, the tear exercise is not carried out with the necessary explosiveness, the weight cannot be brought onto the straight arms. As a result, the athlete has no choice in performing this exercise: he must work explosively. This has a positive effect on the ability to produce a high increase in force (explosive force), which in turn is decisive for jumping performance.

Sprint faster

In basketball, the quick attack, also known as “fast break”, often determines the success of top teams. Fast forward and free running is required here. The same applies to strength training to improve the acceleration and sprint speed as well as to increase jumping performance: In addition to the dumbbell squat, the strength training exercises of weightlifting have a particularly positive effect on the initial and sprint performance.

Integrate strength training

In the training structure, it is particularly important to work towards a technically clean execution of the weight lifting exercises. The prerequisite for this is a continuous increase in the maximum strength of the leg extension chain. This is especially achieved through basic exercises, such as the dumbbell squat front and back. At the same time, stable core and shoulder muscles must be developed in order not to negatively affect the progress in developing leg strength in the further course of training. Basic exercises, such as bench and shoulder presses, pull-ups and pull-ups, bent rows, leg raises on slopes, back squats and deadlifts should be integrated into the training program.

Modify exercises for basketball players

When performing weightlifting strength training exercises, basketball players may well present anatomical obstacles. In the case of tall players, there are often unfavorable leverage ratios that make it difficult to perform the exercises properly. Therefore, it may be necessary to modify the pushing and tearing exercises or to use their feeder exercises. Examples are standing transfers, standing tearing, swinging presses and narrow and wide pulls with the disc dumbbell.

Train throughout the year

The weight room should be used regularly all year round. The practiced training methods change in the course of the year with a view to the competition planning. The load tolerance of the individual athlete must always be considered individually!

Season structure

During the build-up of the season, strength training should be done 2 to 3 times a week for a period of 8 to 12 weeks. The focus is on hypertrophy training. The aim is to develop muscle mass as the basis for increasing maximum strength, which is the basic ability for rapid strength and strength endurance.This type of training is also used to build up a muscular protective corset to prevent sports injuries.

Examples for the load configuration of selected exercises in the seasonal structure:

– Stretching: 3–4 sets / 5–6 RM (repetition maximum) / set break of 3 minutes

– Squat: 3–4 sets / 10 RM (maximum repetitions) / set break of 3 minutes

Immediate competition preparation

Strength training with sub maximal contractions is followed by intramuscular coordination training with maximum contractions and reduced volume, carried out 2 to 3 times a week. This form of training is carried out over 4 to 8 weeks to develop maximum strength and the associated rapid strength performance. The aim is to stress the nervous system in such a way that it utilizes its maximum possible control. The prerequisite for this is an explosive use of force and the use of high loads. The explosive contraction speed of the muscles against the resistance must not be confused with a high speed of movement! The high weights used do not allow any rapid movement at all. This applies to basic exercises, such as the dumbbell squat and bench press. The strength training exercises of weightlifting, e.g. stretching with the Barbell, on the other hand, still require explosive movements – but in this phase also with increased load and reduced volume.

Examples for the load configuration of selected exercises during the immediate preparation for the competition:

– Stretching: 3 sets / 2–4 RM (repetition maximum) / set break of 3–4 minutes

– Squat: 3 sets / 2–4 RM (repetition maximum) / set break of 4 minutes

Competition phase

In the competition phase, strength training should be done 1 to 2 times a week, with a reduced scope while maintaining the intensity. Only the most important exercises are carried out. The aim is to maintain the level of performance achieved throughout the competition phase.

However, you must be reading this article because you are interested in playing basketball, or perhaps planning to start playing regularly. Ensure yourself you are mentally ready to go through the process of these strengthening exercise and can manage it regularly. You will not trained only physically but also mentally to step on the basketball court.

Besides the exercises mentioned above, you can also start with the following professional and extensive exercises along with those mentioned above; these will enhance more competency: