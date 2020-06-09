The homes of today are very different from a couple of decades back. Before, homes were spacious, almost mansion-like. It’s common to see homes with multiple rooms for different purposes. But we live in very different times. Owning a home is considered to be an almost impossible dream. Those that can afford one are left with places with very limited space, often 2 or 3 rooms. This gave rise to the popularity of space-saving furniture pieces to help maximize the all too important space inside a house.

1. LIFT BED

The lift bed and the trundle bed all come from the same family but the lift bed helps to maximize the storage space. Normally, only very few things are placed under the bed since it’s not really an ideal location for storage as it accumulates dusk quite easily. But since a lift bed is a fully enclosed storage area, there are a lot of things that can be stored in it. It’s also very easy to get things in and out from underneath the bed since the mechanism in place was designed for easy lifting.

Lift beds are a great addition to any room in the house, whether it’s the master’s bed or children’s bed. There is also the option to make the guest room bed into a lift bed for more storage space options.

2. DROP LEAF TABLE

This is another option if you prefer space-saver furniture with a touch of a classic motif. Although the drop leaf table isn’t much of multipurpose furniture, it can transform into a smaller side table that can be tucked against the wall when not in use.

Drop leaf tables come in different styles and shapes. There are versions that open up into a round table while there are options that transform into a full-length dining table. The great thing about the drop leaf table is how it perfectly fits into a traditional home, although there are contemporary versions of the drop leaf table that’ll sit nicely inside a modern home.

3. MURPHY BEDS

Also known as Wall Beds, fold-down bed, or pull-down bed is a type of bed that hinges at one end and can be stored vertically against the wall, or inside a cabinet or closet. Wall beds are a great alternative to the popular sofa-bed that many living rooms around the world have.

The advantage of a wall bed is that it can be used in different rooms that don’t necessarily require a sofa. In the living room, it can be an inconspicuous cabinet or closet. It can also be placed inside a home office or library; turning the space into a guest bedroom should out-of-town guests visit. Modern wall beds contain torsion springs to make the bed easy to rise and lower.

4. EXTENDABLE TABLES

The extending table is a type of table that can increase its size to fit more people around them. Extending tables usually cost a lot more than regular tables but the extra cost, some say, is worth it.

An extendable table is the perfect example of multifunctional furniture because it helps conserve space by transforming into a smaller table that can be used on a daily basis. Come get-togethers and house parties, it can be extended to accommodate more people around the dining room.

A huge advantage of extendable tables aside from it being a space-saver is it offers a very comfortable dining room seating. The extendable parts are also very robust – you can leave the table in its extended form and it’ll still be as stable.

5. FOLDING TABLES

The folding tables that you see growing up have certainly evolved during the past couple of years. With young designers looking to inject a bit of style and functionality on otherwise common household furniture, many folding tables received fresh new looks that are perfect for daily use and when you need extra seating indoor or outdoor.

Folding tables now come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and styles. They fold in many different ways and can accommodate different numbers of people. There are options for a minimalist folding table that can be used as a home workspace. There are lightweight ones that you can take on your next camping trip. And there are those constructed from either wood or metal that can be taken out of the cupboard during get-togethers.