Whenever we are planning to buy a new house or move into an existing one, the first we love to check is its kitchen. The kitchen is the heart of your home and the most important room in the house. It is the most used room in our home, whether it is small a large, it is the hub of our home. Nearly everyone begins their day in the kitchen with a cup of coffee or breakfast to get their day underway. Kitchen is where we spend most of the days to prepare delicious foods. In our older houses’ kitchen were smaller and separated from the rest of the home. It is in some corner and a big wall chimney was installed for removing fumes. In older kitchens, we were using traditional fuels like coal, charcoal, woods to burn fire. These fuels were releasing too much smoke and fumes which makes your home dirty. But nowadays the kitchen is equipped with all the modern home and kitchen appliances from refrigerators to ovens. Instead of traditional fuels, now we are using natural gas and electricity to cook foods. These are not generating any smoke and doesn’t make your kitchen dirty. There are many kitchens which are looking better than bedrooms.

The kitchen is our new living room

Nowadays the open kitchens are in the fashion where the kitchen is opened in the living room where you can watch your television while cooking foods. 20 years ago, the kitchen was located far from the home where we were spending less time only while cooking the foods. The main reason was due to the fossils fuels which release smoke while burning. These smokes were harmful to health and has a dangerous effect on our environment.

The newer kitchen is larger, equipped with modern appliances also has enough space for large tables and islands were planned in to create a natural flow for those coming and going. Much more thought was being given to kitchen design and functionality. The idea of the kitchen as a living space was becoming more and more popular and those with smaller kitchens in older homes started to take notice.

The newer homes were designed with kitchens as living spaces in mind and so these rooms became larger to better. It accommodates family and friends as an additional space for entertaining. The kitchen is open to the living room which has separate dining along with a sitting area with sofas. You can also watch your favourite shows while cooking and eating foods. Modern kitchens are like a family hub where we are discussing new ideas and solve family issues together. In this busy life, the kitchen is the only place where all our family member gets together at dinner.

In most cases children were encouraged to join and learn the art of cooking, the joy of preparing a family or holiday meal together, thus creating true memories of a lifetime. Kitchens are not sedate and quiet rooms. They are rooms filled with energy, aroma and texture. They were created with a purpose, one purpose in mind.

The importance of kitchen size today

Today the importance of a good-sized kitchen is very important. A kitchen with proper ventilation and a big size always adds into house resale values. A house’s resale depends greatly on its kitchen. The kitchen is like eyeopener for people, most of the people like to spend more when they found their kitchen to be big enough. A kitchen should have enough space to accommodate appliances like a refrigerator microwave oven, chimney, dishwasher and many more. Nowadays you will also find people installing front load washing machines inside their kitchen. Much attention is being paid to the kitchen’s layout, design and functionality. People are hiring professional to design their kitchen so that they can organise them very well and accommodate more appliances and storage inside the kitchen.

KITCHEN DESIGN CONSIDERATIONS

Whenever we are designing our kitchen there are some ideal design considerations you should follow. These will help you to accommodate most of your appliances as well give you enough space for your food preparation.

Proper placement for useful things in the kitchen – whenever we are planning for a new kitchen or renovating it. You should provide placement of sinks, dishwashers, garbage bins and electrical outlets. There should be a working tringle between your stove, sink and your refrigerator. These are the most used items in your kitchen. If your refrigerator is placed far from the stove then you need to put extra efforts and time to access it while cooking. The garbage bin should be placed at equal distance from the sink, fridge and stove.

There should be enough storage for storing all your kitchen and pantry items. Although in many kitchens there is an additional small space for your storage. The cabinets and cupboards are properly designed and matched with the self. For instance, storage in a kitchen wall will allow you easily rid your kitchen of clutter.

Pantry Organization – In a functional custom home kitchen, you will want to consider special spice shelves, pull out shelves and baskets. And a Butler pantry is a beautiful way to protect heirlooms and staging meals.

Today’s open-plan designs include breakfast areas and great rooms integrated into the kitchen plan. It provides easy access to the kitchen and creates a healthy environment inside your house. Utilise modern Technologies – Nowadays I have seen a kitchen with inbuilt Bluetooth speakers, smart appliances, warming drawers, steam ovens. Most of us love to cook by watching recipe on YouTube. You can also provide a dedicated space for your tablet and Alexa for helping in your kitchen.

The kitchen is still evolving

The kitchen is ever-evolving, everyone from builders, architects, designers are always working towards the improvement and the latest design in the kitchen. In today’s busy lifestyle we all need an organised kitchen with proper appliances. It should be built such as it should accommodate the dishwasher, blenders, food processors, refrigerators and many more.