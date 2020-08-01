Few things are as frustrating as a cockroach infestation. Cockroaches can shamelessly make themselves feel at home in your kitchen, store, bathroom, and other living spaces as they search for food.

The worst aspect of cockroaches is the fact that they multiply pretty fast, which intensifies the infestation problem. Most pests, including roaches, easily find their way in our homes when searching for food and water sources.

Cockroaches are particularly drawn to warm, humid climates. They are mostly attracted to garbage, dirty dishes in the sink, specs of food on the floor, excess moisture, crumbs on the counters or floors, and leftover food in empty containers or cans.

However, what attracts roaches in your home is one thing: how they enter your home is another thing. Cockroaches will only wreak havoc in your home because they can enter your home through cracks and crevices, holes in vents and pipes, and other means.

What should you do if your Home is Cockroach-Infested?

Clean Your Home Thoroughly

Roaches are highly attracted to dirt and filth because they are always on the lookout or new food sources. Hence, the first and easiest way to keep cockroaches out of your house is by thoroughly cleaning your home.

Make sure your home is clean by washing and putting away the dishes after meals, taking out the garbage before going to sleep, immediately cleaning spills and crumbs, carefully sealing food in containers, and removing any grease from stovetops, and mop your entire house regularly.

Seal Cracks

Roaches crawl their way into your home under doors or in cracks in your foundation. Sometimes the entry areas of cockroaches may be so small that you don’t even notice their access areas. However, you should find someone to help you point out their entry problems and seal them or install door sweeps.

Some of the most common problem areas include attic and crawl space vents, roof or foundation, doors and windows, and holes used for gas, electric, and plumbing lines.

To keep cockroaches at bay, you should also inspect these problem areas at least once each year to seal off cracks whenever you notice them. You can seal small cracks using caulk and foam and steel wool to fill more significant gaps. You can also use fine wire mesh wire to create a barrier in bigger openings like chimneys or attic vents.

Avoid Feeding The Roaches

If you feed a cat one too many times, you gain a feline friend. Cockroaches act the same. If you leave treats like crumbs or uneaten pet food lying around, then you welcome these critters in your home. Always clean spills and crumbs immediately to keep the surfaces clean at all times.

Invest in Traps, Baits, and Pesticides

If the infestation keeps growing, traps, gels, and toxic pesticides like boric acid are great solutions for eliminating the roach population in your space. If you still can’t get rid of roaches, then you might want to consider hiring an exterminator like Neighbourhood Pest Control to inspect the property, close openings, and lay bait and traps to get rid of the cockroach problem.

Exterminators offer you a more conclusive and strategic approach to deal with a roach infestation problem. They will professionally evaluate the cockroach infestation and offer you a long-lasting solution.