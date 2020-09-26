When you’re planning a road trip from Cochin to other breathtaking destinations in Kerala, you need a safe and comfortable vehicle. You can catch a bus to nearby destinations or choose a ferry for inter-island trips.

However, nothing compares to the excitement of exploring God’s own country with you at the helm.

You will enjoy the scenic views of mountains, backwaters, and coastal areas when you rent a car in Cochin. A self-drive car lets you soak in your surroundings and travel at your pace.

Before renting, though, you need to ask these questions to your service provider.

1. What are the Documents Needed for Renting a Car?

Whether you are a Cochin resident or a traveller, you have to provide some documents before renting a car. Firstly, you need to submit your driving license or its photocopy to the rental agency. If you don’t intend to drive the car yourself, you should provide the driving license of the person responsible for driving.

Indian nationals must upload proof of citizenship and address as well. It may include your voter or Aadhar card. For international travellers, it is mandatory to submit the passport identification pages.

When making online payments, provide your debit or credit card details. You will get an acknowledgement of the payment receipt once it is made.

2. What Are the Types of Cars Available?

One of the most critical things to decide before renting a car is choosing the right vehicle. It can make or ruin your travel experiences. So, you should ask the rental company about vehicles in their fleet before you rent a car in Cochin.

For example, you want to explore the city attractions like Marine Drive, Fort Cochin, Bolgatty Palace, Hill Palace Museum, or Cherai Beach in Vypin Island. In that case, you can hire a hatchback or compact mini for affordable trips.

However, if you plan to visit the nearby excursions like Munnar Tea plantations, Thalassery, Alappuzha, or Trivandrum, choose an SUV with advanced safety features. And if your idea is to travel in style, a plush sedan is what you need.

3. What is the Company’s Experience?

Several car rental companies operate in Cochin to provide self-drive cars for travellers and city dwellers. Not all of them are equal in terms of services, pricing, and flexibility. So it would be better if you chose your rental provider carefully. It’s important to ask about their experience in car rental services.

The expert companies follow the right protocols and guidelines to ensure safe travels. They verify every vehicle in their fleet. In the current COVID-19 situations, the company must follow the WHO guidelines to sanitise the cars before dropping off at your doorstep.

Also, do your homework and look at the company’s reputation and customer feedback on the internet.

4. What Places Can You Visit with a Self-Drive Rental Car in Cochin?

Before renting a car in Cochin, don’t forget to ask about the kilometre limits. Every car rental company has different packages that may include 120, 240, or 480-km distance. So, you can plan a road trip from Cochin to Munnar and cover the distance of 131 km in 3 hours or take one day for this trip to explore various attractions en route.

With a self-drive car rental, you detour and visit Kodanad and Thattekad, which will not be possible if you take a bus or other public transports. Cochin to Munnar route also has some stunning waterfalls like Cheeyapara and Vallara falls that you shouldn’t miss.

All these destinations may be within the kilometre package you choose. If not, you can still explore as much of this amazing state as you want with additional charges.

5. What is the Cost of Renting a Car in Cochin?

Unlike taxis or cabs, it doesn’t cost a bomb to rent a car in Cochin for self-driving. You can get a vehicle of your choice for INR 1300 per day for city travel. If you hire an SUV like Innova for long-distance road trips to Puducherry, Kottayam, or Idukki, the costs may go up to INR 1800 to INR 2000 per day. Some rental service providers also give you an option to choose a package with or without fuel.

If you choose without fuel packages, you will pay according to your fuel usage. When asking about the prices, check if the company has free pickup and drop-off facilities from your doorstep or airport. Look for additional taxes, fuel surcharges, or hidden costs.

Lastly, ask the car rental company about insurance coverage for any accidents during your trip. Check if they ask you to pay full damages or are there any copay options available. Choose cars that are fully insured to be on the safer side. With these questions, you can erase your doubts and rent a self-drive car in Cochin to explore this wonderful location.