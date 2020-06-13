There are events in our life that we consider as the closest to our hearts. One of them is the wedding. Everyone, apart from having a dream career, has a dream wedding planned. It is the thrill of starting a new life with the love of your life. SO, the decoration for the wedding must be the best. Certain props act the best as décor props in the ceremony of wedding. Here are 7 most outstanding balloons decoration ideas to make a perfect start of the wedding.



1) Balloon Wall

When you are arranging for an occasion where there will be photographers, two things matter the most. One is the light and the second is the backdrop. And as a themed wedding is taking all the limelight, a balloon wall will be perfect. Themed weddings are mostly in selective colors or dress codes. You can arrange for a matching color balloon decorated wall and make sure every guest has a picture there. It would look beautiful. If you want this to be candid, put a message above the wall- 'greetings from' and just below that the guests pose.

2) Balloon Garland

Whenever we hear of garlands, the first thing that comes to our mind is the flowers. But you can make it different by decorating your wedding place with balloon bouquets. There will be different sizes of bouquets. Like at the place where the couple will sit, there will be bigger balloon garlands. And on the places, where the guests will sit, you can stick smaller balloon garlands. These garlands, if added with flyers with guests' names, then would be a unique way of identification as well.

3) Balloons at the entrance

As balloons are one of the best props to decorate the ceremonial halls, how about putting a demonstration at the entrance. The best way is to decor both sides of the entrance ally with colorful balloons. You can scatter the balloons or you can arrange them with sticks in a row. The guest will get a hint by the entrance that they are attending a wedding party that has balloon decorations. And they would be thrilled to find what unique decors are done inside.

4) Centre-piece at the table

This is again another decoration which is perfectly done with flowers, but has the possibility that balloons can be used for this decor as well. But for this, you need smaller balloons as tables are kept on purpose- for making the guests comfortable. Centerpiece balloons can be used for other purposes as well. If they are at the food platter tables, you can put menu cards and napkin stand and attach the balloons to it. For this, you won’t need extra balloon vase. This is a good idea for using balloons for wedding venue decoration.

5) On the wedding car

Decorating the wedding car is another important part of the wedding. It is an old tradition that continues to hail even in the 21st century of ultra-modern times. You can use colorful balloons to cover the car. Or you can decide a pattern design to stick the balloons on. You can add other decorative props as well like flowers, confetti, nets, and many more. If you want your car to look clean and clear, then you can just tie a bunch of helium balloons to one side of the car. It will make the wedding look happier.

6) Balloons arch

Balloon arch is the most common way of using balloons for decoration. Before all these experiments, the balloons arch has been the sole balloon decor idea for any occasion. It is best to create the balloon arch at the entrance of the party hall. Or, inside the hall, there can a smaller balloon arch to create a photo booth for the guests. The thicker the balloon arch is, the better it looks.

7) Floor decor

Balloons whether hanging from above or lying on the floor, spread the positive vibes and energy. Floor decor with balloons needs the least preparation. You can just scatter the balloons on the floor and let them have free movement around the floor with the legs. You can choose to decor the entrance alley the same way. Kids will be thrilled to have so many balloons around. Also, you can send these balloons to the guests as thank you gifts as well.

A wedding is a celebration of happiness, and balloons are one of the best ways to express such happiness. Above are the outstanding ways of balloon decorations for the occasion of a wedding.