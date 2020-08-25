Each era has brought changes in the world of fashion and culture, including the constant evolution of hairstyles. Hair has always been an iconic feature of a woman’s appearance, and it’s no wonder that different styling options have gone down in history.

The 20th century is a long period of both success and misfortune. From wars to technological advancements, this century has shaped traditions and cultures in various ways. In the 20th century, hair conditioners were introduced into the haircare industry. Voluminous hairstyles also became popular during this period.

Look back in time as you discover some of the most memorable vintage hairstyles of the 20th century.

9 Vintage Hairstyles of the 20th Century

1. The 1900s: The Pompadour

Pompadour’s swept-up look over the forehead has become one of the most popular hairstyles in the early 1900s. Madame de Pompadour, a royal concubine of France’s King Louis XV, was the pioneer of this 18th-century hairstyle craze. The pompadour fad was revived by a Gibson girl who wore a looser version of this hairdo. Her mane was swept upwards, creating a voluminous look with coiled hair on the woman’s head. This style especially became popular until WWI.

2.The 1920s: The Castle Bob

This blunt-cut bob had made waves in the hairstyling world after the renowned ballroom dancer Irene Castle sported this hairdo. In turn, many women who wanted to imitate Irene also wore this cropped haircut. It became the gold standard for coiffures during the decade.

3. The 1930s: Short Waves

In the 1930s, ladies began donning more feminine styles. In making astylish-looking bob cut, soft, sleek waves were incorporated with the hairdo. Later on, short feathery fringes were added to long curly locks.

4. The 1940s: Victory Rolls

Victory rolls were named after a maneuvering movement done by planes as a sign of victory. Women in the working class sported big barrel curls of hair for convenience purposes. Later on, famous actresses began sporting this hairstyle, which became a boom in hairstyling.

5. The 1950s: Poodle Cut

Curls never go out of style. From big rolls, ladies in the ‘50s had shifted to tightly rolled perms when actresses such as Peggy Garner and Faye Emerson set this trend. This hairstyle’s name was coined after its uncanny resemblance to a poodle’s soft curls.

6. The 1960s: The Flipped Bob

The ‘60s was a decade of social evolution. Women deviated from the long-haired look and embraced shorter haircuts. Jacqueline Kennedy, the beloved wife of the American president John F. Kennedy, led the change with her prominent hairstyle. She sported an elegant-looking bob cut with flipped trimmings emulated by women from all over the world.

7. The 1970s: The Shag

Thanks to Paul McGregor’s creative mind, the shaggy haircut was created and became prevalent during the 1970s. A shaggy hairstyle is known for its edgy look, with feathered layers on top and both sides. Later on, wavy fringes were added.

8. The 1980s: The Mullet

Another bold hairstyle became a hot topic for both men and women in the 1980s. To sport this funky hairstyle, you must have short locks at the front and sides with long hair at the back. Don’t forget to trim some layered fringes.

9. The 1990s: The Rachel

This ‘90s hairstyle was named after Rachel Green, a character portrayed by Hollywood actress Jennifer Anniston. Thanks to Anniston’s stylist Chris McMillan, millions of women have gone crazy for this squared layered haircut. This Rachel hairstyle will give your hair extra volume and bounce.

Choose your Hairstyle.

Sporting a hairdo will always be more than a fashion statement. Every haircut shows the rich history of fashion and culture. It also shows how fearless a woman is. Thus, don’t be afraid to try something beyond the norm. Become bold enough to wear any hairstyle.