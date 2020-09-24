There are many womens running shoes on the market. But we’ve made it easy for you to choose by featuring some of the best women’s running shoes you can buy today.

HOKA ONE ONE Bondi 6

If cushioning is the number one feature you’re looking for in a running shoe, then you won’t go wrong with the HOKA ONE ONE Bondi 6. HOKA shoes are really known for their excellent cushioning. But with the Bondi 6, they really went out of their way to give their customers the best running experience. This shoe is perfect for casual runs and walking sessions. And because of its appearance, you can use it as casual footwear that you can use for work or for going out. Despite the generous foam, Bondi 6 is surprisingly light. It weighs just 8.6 oz.

On Cloud X

Because it is designed to allow users to move in any direction, the On Cloud X is more than just a running shoe. You can also use it for training. This shoe is incredibly light thanks to the Zero-Gravity foam midsole. It also has a molded heel counter to keep your foot in place. This is the perfect shoe for people who live in a warm place. The light and breathable mesh upper will ensure that your feet will remain cool even when the weather is hot. It’s also one of the most good-looking running shoes in the market with its minimalist design.

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10

If you think that this will be the same as the old 1080, you’ll have another thing coming. This is nothing like the old model. And that is a good thing. This shoe is better in every way from the old model. The 1080v10 is lighter, smoother, and more flexible than its predecessor. And for the designers to make the improvements, they had to use an updated manufacturing process for the upper. This shoe offers support where it’s needed thanks to the dynamic upper.

Karhu Ikoni 2020

To make sure that their shoe will have a comfortable fit, what Karhu does is use 3D scans of actual women’s feet. The designers then will use the data captured to develop shoes that will fit comfortably for different foot shapes. Of course, they don’t only make sure that the shoe will be comfortable. They are also concerned about providing footwear that will perform well in a wide variety of situations. And if the testers at Karhu is to be believed, then this right here offers the right balance of comfort and performance. This shoe will not fail you whether you are walking in your neighborhood or running on a track.

Under Armour HOVR Ultimate

This shoe is designed to perform making it the perfect choice for long-distance runners. The HOVR technology offers a zero-gravity feel and helps cushion the impact by facilitating the return of energy. One of the coolest features of this shoe is that you can connect it to the UA MAPMYRUN app and get real-time coaching.