These days, it seems harder than ever to impress our children. With the introduction of technology, it’s almost impossible to pull them away from their devices. Even when around friends, they all enjoy sitting on their phones and are reluctant to leave the digital world behind. For parents, this makes party planning a real nightmare. If you are lucky enough to live in Australia, you could reach out to Brisbane’s best arcade and family entertainment center. For the rest of you around the world, consider some of these fun ideas for your next birthday party.

Oh, and don’t worry; we have some birthday party ideas that will leave your children smiling for days to come!

Gaming Competitions

You don’t have to tear the kids away from technology; you can lean into the whole idea with gaming competitions. Is there a game that your child and friends like to play together? Set up a fun gaming station complete with pizza and drinks, and they’ll entertain themselves for hours (this eases the burden on you somewhat). If there are too many children to make this a viable option, consider the next option.

Giant Board Games

Often, children are surprised that they can get the same thrill and excitement from giant board games and inflatables as playing games consoles. With a selection of giant Jenga, chess, connect 4, and other classics, there’s no reason why they won’t have fun. Of course, they’ll also be out in the sun. This is a good idea if you want to get the adults involved too (you might just see the competitive spirit come out more in adults than the kids).

Funhouse Stores

Some parents want to get their children away from technology entirely just to be kids again, and this is where Funhouse Stores come in. In truth, Funhouse Stores offer lots to keep your children entertained, whether it’s playing the arcades, bowling, or any of the other fun services on offer. With the right package, you’ll even have a party host, time in the party room, and tickets for the children to enjoy whatever they wish.

Backyard Movie Night

In our opinion, throwing a birthday party for a child doesn’t need to break the bank – all of the options on this list are affordable. Next up, we have another cheap party idea with a backyard movie night. As long as you have a wall and a projector, you’re all set. Put on a great movie (or three!), buy some popcorn, some fizzy drinks, and the kids will be away.

To take this to the next level, those with a pool can have the kids swimming around and floating in the water while watching their favorite movies. Either way, there’s something about watching a movie in a backyard that beats watching it indoors.

DIY Pizza Party

Kids love getting involved, and they love to keep their hands busy. With this, we like getting children to make their own pizzas. Have them roll out the pizza dough, choose their toppings, and then you can get them into the oven. You don’t need to worry about choosing food for dietary restrictions because they’re making their own food. As long as you guide them (and don’t let them make a chocolate pizza!), they’ll have great fun.

Choose an Activity

Finally, you can be the parent that gets kids active. Will you choose ice skating, rock climbing, mini-golf, or just a game of rounders in the local park? Depending on the time of year, you can decide to hold the event indoors or outdoors. For those who are really creative, you could even create your own mini Olympics with several activities for everyone to enjoy.

Give your children a birthday to remember with one of these brilliant ideas!