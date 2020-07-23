Have you ever thought about how comfortable the interiors of your office are for employees and employers? Comfort is one of the major reasons leading to an office renovation, but it requires a lot og designing skills and thorough space planning to retain vital old design features while giving the place a new feel. In addition, trends such as eco friendly designs should also be easily integrated into the workplace.

Features of a sustainable workplace

Any work environment which is able to simulate the perfect balance among people, profit and the planet in order to ensure success and viability over a long period can be called a sustainable workplace. Some of the important features that need to be included by the top interior design companies in UAE are:

Availability of natural lighting- More often than not, office employees feel disappointed by the lack of natural light inside the office, with lights being on even at 10 AM! Most of the windows cannot be opened, and if they do, they are found to face drain pipes. The reason we all need natural light is because it helps regulate our sleep patterns and allows us to adhere to day and night cycles, thereby resulting in high productivity. One of the design changes that can be made by the best interior design companies is to eliminate corner offices and replace them with open areas which allow light through. A redesign will also help in either creating windows or removing obstacles to them. Adopting a paperless approach- Average office employees use a huge number of papers to take printouts every year. Offices have slowly moved towards digitization of materials, thereby leading to the availability of more storage space. Now an employee has more work space as compared to earlier, and that space can be used to accommodate compact objects such as ergonomic dustbins, or nothing at all. This helps a company save money in terms of real estate, thereby leading to long term benefits. Purchasing office plants- You may find it hard to believe, but the placement of plants around the workplace help in increasing productivity. As plants help to beautify the atmosphere at your office, they also decrease stress and anxiety levels for employees and employers. Of course, top designers will need to ensure that proper space to keep the plants is available.

This and other measures will help to prepare a green and sustainable setup at office. Non toxic materials will need to be used for construction. None of this would be possible without explaining the plan in detail to UAE-based interior design companies.

Though sustainable measures, good design, and favorable atmosphere are important, they are not the only elements used to define a particular workplace. Equally important is yet another element which is called color temperature, which indicates how blue and yellow light from lighting fixtures impact the room’s temperature. The warmer this temperature, the lower will be the value of Kelvin. Most commercial and residential applications have a color temperature that ranges from 2200-6500K.

To decide the color temperature, you need to look at the following parameters:

Colors being highlighted in the space– If lighter colors such as blue, white, or silver need to be highlighted, you need to make of cooler temperature to maintain the balance Atmosphere– Based on the purpose and atmosphere of a room, its color temperature is decided. As an example, 3500K is regarded as the ideal temperature for a reception, while you would need a cooler temperature of 4500K for washrooms and corridors.

The designers at the best design companies in UAE should be consulted in order to pick the best color temperatures for employees to be happy. It is very important to select the company that is able to justify the most suitable color temperature.

Experience across different spaces

It would be a good idea to select that design company which has designers with experience across a variety of private and commercial spaces. Each space comes with its own unique requirement, and and the list of projects generally handled by such designers would include the following:

Hotels

Offices

Restaurants

Boutique shops

Grocery stores

Private homes of different sizes

The designers must look to ensure that their clients are able to work from secure, innovative and beautiful spaces. Without approval from the top management of your company, the latest concepts of design cannot be passed. In addition, since employees would be partially affected by disruption of space, renovation must be done bit by bit and completed within a specific time frame.

Each design element of your office has specific characters that make it suitable for your commercial environment. For example, the type of furniture being chosen needs to be ergonomic and light, for employees to be comfortable during work timings. Only the top design companies understand the value of each element, and can act upon the same.