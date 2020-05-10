No matter how old we all become, we’ll always remain a fan of superheroes and animated characters. There are hundreds of iconic cartoon characters who made our childhood awesome. One such iconic animated series we are going to discuss today is One Punch Man. It is one of the most popular anime series in the world with millions of fans of all ages. After season 1 and season 2, fans are waiting for the season 3.

One Punch Man – Season 3

The series is created by webcomic artist ONE and later drawn by artist Yusuke Murata. This series is the story of Saitama, the strongest superhero in the world that has the ability to fight against the most powerful supervillains and superheroes. He has the strength to kill his enemy in a single punch, but this has made him extremely bored. The series has 3 seasons and 2 seasons has performed more than expectations of the makers. The audience has become the fan of One Punch Man and they actually have a soft corner for him.

Making of One Punch Man

When One Punch Man was first announced in 2015, the fans had high expectations. Shingo Natsume was appointed director for the first season. Shingo Natsume served as a director for the well-praised Space Dandy Series, as well as for other roles in the iconic show such as Gurren Lagann. In short, there was some significant talent behind Saitama’s anime debut. When it turned out, the show crushed all those standards like a super-powered blow. Nearly every positive comment lauded smooth movement and picture-perfect humour timing. It seemed like the prospect of One Punch Man was as bright as the sun reflected off Saitama’s bald head.

One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date

Sources claim that the coming season could have its release in the fall of 2020 or early 2021. The latest pandemic might have put a halt to the making of season 3 while the production team has continued to work from home. However, there is no formal announcement on the release date of the coming season. Season 2 was launched after a long four-year break. But, don’t expect such a long gap between the release times of these two seasons. Also, the new season is not cancelled by any means, as it is currently under construction.

One Punch Man Season 3 expected storyboard

The next step of the plot in One Punch Guy Season 3 is expected to see the Heroes Alliance unite against their monster counterparts and enter the HQ of the villains. According to ScreenRant, this leads to a sequence of one-to-one battles featuring S-Class heroes including Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on certain weird and fantastic creatures from the Monsters Group. The anime may be tempted to work some additional filler segments in One Punch Man Season 3 to give the protagonist of the series Saitama more to do, but his role in the main plot is once again set to be limited. Fans would be delighted to see some exciting fights in season 3. We are expecting season 3 to be more interesting and fun-filled.