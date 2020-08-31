As the world progresses, the options for swimming pools increase dramatically. Gone are the times when each house used to have that same basic square-shaped swimming pool. Now you have got many options to choose one according to your needs.

1. ABOVE GROUND POOL

If you are one of those who keep moving their houses, then the above ground pool is the one you should go for. Not only it looks incredible, but it is pocket friendly too.

2. FIBERGLASS POOL

This one for you if you want to save time. The easiest way of getting that lavish look in the garden of your house is to get a fiberglass pool. You will not have to go through all the difficulty of getting that cement pool.

3. INDOOR POOL

Indoor swimming pools not only give your house an amazing look but also save you from all of the expected weather changes. If you live in one of those areas and hate rains, then indoor is your type of pool.

4. THE KIDDIE POOL

If you’re looking for a pool at the cheapest side of the scale, then the kiddie pool is your tool. Mostly they’re inflatable PVC pools that you can use, drain the water and keep it the same way in the garden or deflate it for storage.

5. INFINITY POOL

If the space you are thinking of having a pool is your rooftop and you have a good view around the house, go for a breathtaking infinity pool because you wouldn’t like to relax in the pool while watching the sunset.

6. THE NATURE LOVER POOL

The term itself is self-explanatory, though. If you want all that greenery around your pool and have those small waterfalls and most importantly, if you’re a nature lover having such a pool will add glory to your house.

7. LAP POOL

It is the first choice for all the fitness freaks out there. Lap pools are usually straight and longer pools to swim in. If you’re a professional swimmer, the lap pool can serve as the practice pool at your home too.

8. SPOOL

A pool with a contraction of two words, “spa” and “pool,” which very easily explains the use of such types of pools. This is your go-to type if you love having relaxing, warm water pool moments at the end of the day.

9. THE BLOWUP POOL

Blow up pool can be called the bigger version of the kiddie pool. If seeing your kids have all that fun makes you want to experience it too, then you know it’s time for an upgrade. Blow up pool comes in various sizes and are affordable too.

END TALK:

There is a variety of options available when it comes to home pools. If you’ve little space in a backyard, then a fiberglass swimming pool would work best. Or if you want to go all fancy, then the infinity pool is the best choice for you, but it would cost twice as compared to standard home pools cost. When installing a pool, you should also consider the factors of property value. A wrong choice can cause your heavy losses at the time of moving your house.