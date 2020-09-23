Fashion is not restricted to the ramp shows or fashion shows only anymore. Video and photograph sharing platforms like Instagram and others have made fashion a household affair. Every fashion monger is active on fashion social media. They take couture inspirations from the photographs they come across on these channels, as ramp shows are not happening so often anyway. Secondly, the fashion followers find it easy to follow their fashion icons and influencers than attending the fashion shows personally.

All these changes have made the position of fashion influencers relatively stronger in the relevant circles. The fashion retail stores, designer labels and couture stylists are beginning to realize the importance of fashion influencers and are impressed by the result-oriented content available with these promoters.

Fashion influencing is revolutionizing the fashion industry – here is how

Explained here are some of the ways the best fashion influencers are redefining the approach of reaching to the vogue lovers.

‘Get inspired and buy right away’ atmosphere

When you attend a ramp show, you are most likely to forget about the dresses unless you are carrying a catalogue all the time. So, buying decision does not follow as quickly as it should. Most of the times, the intent of buying is completely lost as soon as the person comes out of the aura of a fashion show. In the case of fashion influencing, the buyers get to look and become part of the story posted by the influencer. That tightens the grip quite appreciably. Further, there are options like buying a link or link to the stores provided, which the consumer can click and grab the dress/look as soon as the idea fits into the mind. The quickness of the buying process and the more profound impact of influencing are the two main factors that are helping the fashion industry to flourish with influencer playing an essential role in this growth.

Connect to understand fashion better

Fashion influencers know their audience well. They also know how to connect with their audience, and accordingly, deliver the content that strikes the right chord most of the times. Their fan following on the internet talks proudly about the impact they make through videos, stories, experiences etc. Depending upon the niche, the fashion can be presented as a mirror of personality, or as an expression of ideology. People feeling deeply about specific thought are easily moved by the idea of buying the graphics T-shirts or fashion accessories that help them show well their unexplored side, for example. Thus, a deeper connection is allowing sellers to bring the buyers on the same premise as theirs with the help of influencer content that positions the brand’s voice among target consumers the most aptly.

From the real people for the real people.

The credibility of fashion influencers makes it very easy for the sellers to ride on their popularity and stay away from making an overstatement as well. The fashion influencers are coming from the various realms of society and also from different walks of life. They are not celebrities or models with ideal body types necessarily. The idea of making people feel comfortable in their skin yields much better results than coaxing them to go for matching impossible standards of beauty or personality. So, when the content is coming from the real people who talk the same way as real and common people do, the sellers can establish themselves as someone relatable. Fashion influencers, therefore, make it easy for the sellers to reach to their niche audience in the way that consumers can identify with easily.

More shares, better popularity, more sales

Fashion industry did not step down from being one of the most searched niches even in the unprecedented times that prevailed this year. It is because the content created by fashion influencers had a balanced feel. Neither it took people too far away from the realities, nor did it pull them down much mentally.

The same trends tend to prevail at all times, and people share the content in the hope of making a change by fashion. It results in a higher number of shares and mentions, eventually showing some positive effect on the business numbers. The most appealing part is the content that recognizes and rewards the people behind the scene and puts back the long-lost traditional fashions on to the main league. This relates well with the audience and they adopt fashion not to look good only, but also to feel like a crusader working towards preserving the lost values.

Also, the fashion influencers have the strength of tools like VR/AR models, augmented reality enabled showroom tours, etc. that compel the people to share such content more, bringing more attention to the sellers in return.

The Bottom Line

With the help of content, creativity, regularity and relevance kind of strengths in promotional activities, the fashion influencers are helping the fashion industry thrive. Apart from these values, their understanding of technology use in fashion and ease of use of advanced tools like virtual dressing rooms, etc., is making fashion influencers the real game-changers of the fashion industry.