Weeks before the baby’s due date can be the most exciting yet tiring time for most parents especially the moms. As the babies gain weight, the moms might be busier in preparing things including the baby registry basics. For parents with twin babies, the preparation can be double tiring because there are two babies that need to be taken care of. To ease you preparing the best items for your twins, here are some essentials to have.

1. 2 Camera Baby Monitor

If you have something to do while your babies are sleeping soundly, you could do your business peacefully as long as you place a camera in each babies’ room. Make sure to get a dual camera baby monitor with split screen function – helps you see more at the same time. There is no rush to check the room because you can monitor them using your phone or the monitor. Some monitors are even equipped with temperature display, tilting movement, split or quad screen view and more.

2. Pillow twin nursing pillow

If the mommies decide to breastfeed the twin, this pillow will be helpful to feed two babies at a time. Having two pillows is more suggested because once a pillow needs to be washed, the mom could still nurse the babies. Sweat and spilled breast milk sometimes make the pillow dirty.

3. Twin feeding system

When the twins have grown bigger, feeding time might take a longer time. A twin feeding system enables you to feed them in one go. Some even have baby bottle holder, so the process will not be messy. This tool also helps mothers in positioning the baby before eating as many mothers are somewhat afraid of the babies to choke due to false positions.

4. Twin baby carrier

If you need to do something but cannot leave your twins alone, carry them with the twin baby carrier. This item has varied designs. Some allow you to hold two babies in the front. Meanwhile, others only let you carry one in the front and another one at the back. The carrier is also available in several materials and designs like plain cloth or fabric with some zips, locks, or pockets.

5. Double stroller

The twins need some fresh air sometimes. Take them using the double stroller. There are many types and designs for this tool like side-to-side and tandem seating. It will be more effective if the stroller can be a car seat. Hence you do not need to buy baby car seats anymore. Make it comfy for your babies and take good care of it. The good one will help you carry the twins even after they can run.

6. Twin pack and play

Easy to pack, the pack and play for twins usually provide two bassinets with some hanging toys and a portable table. When you need to dress up a baby, the other one will be playing with toys and importantly be under your guard.

7. Sound machine

When two babies are sleeping together in the same room, a baby who is crying might wake the other baby up. Then they might end up crying together. To avoid this situation, install a sound machine near the cribs and turn it on when the twins nod off. Any loud noises like the dog barking, shouting, sirens, alarm, the phone ringing, motorcycle, and others can be drowned out by this Machines.