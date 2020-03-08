For many, purchasing a farmhouse is like a dream come true, but it can also become a nightmare if proper procedures are not followed. Buying a property is exciting, intimidating and a big cost most of the time. Many cases occurred in the buyers’ case in which they had to leave the property due to disputed land or pending dues to bank. It’s not an easy task to purchase land or farmhouse. A list of important things is needed before it is reviewed. The authenticity of the land and its builders must also be checked including a lot of things.

It is 2020 and if you are planning to buy a property, especially a farmhouse, then it is the right time. By keeping in mind the experts’ suggestions you can crack the best property deal. If you are searching for the Farmhouses for sale on Gurgaon Faridabad Road, then you must read this article before you get attracted by the attractive offers of realtors. Here in this post, we are going to share a list of important things that can help you buy the farmhouse of your dreams in your budget in India.

· Legal rights of builders and sellers

Never choose to buy a property without having the proper information about the builder or seller. A buyer should ensure that the seller’s title is clear and free of burden. All property documents should be reviewed for 30 years; if not 30 years, documents should be examined for a period of 12 years. The buyer should order the seller to provide documents like title documents of the property, Nature of title and documents of development rights. The seller should have the legal rights to sell the property.

· Construction approvals

Make sure the property you are buying has been approved by the Municipal authorities of that area. Having the construction and layout plan approval from Municipal Authorities along with documents is important. It shows that the property is legally built and selling to the individual. All the infrastructure facilities provided must also be approved from municipal authorities along with documents.

· Evaluate site

Visit the farmhouse you are buying for a couple of times to evaluate its pros and cons. In one visit, you can’t find whether the property is right for the investment or not. Check whether the property has amenities you are looking for. There should be right sunlight exposure, greenery, spacious rooms, highly-advanced amenities and luxurious aura in the property to make your life easy and hassle-free. Make sure that the property has 24×7 water and electricity supply.

· Location

Location plays a major role in evaluating the value of a property. Don’t buy a farmhouse, which is very far from the city. It should be away from the city, but easily accessible. Accessibility to hospitals, highways, shopping centers and educations institutions is very important.

This is the list of the most important things that you just keep in mind while buying a farmhouse in India. If you want to make your property buying procedure easier and hassle-free, then visit Olympus Green. You’ll definitely like this place and buy your dream farmhouse. Olympus Green is offering Farmhouses for sale in Gwal Pahari. Here you can buy a luxury farmhouse with ultra-deluxe properties within your budget.