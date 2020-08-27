Festivals are the lifelines of Indian culture. They are a constant reminder of our rich cultural heritage. There was already too much to keep us hooked to these festivals until websites started offering great deals through festive sales. Whether it is the Flipkart upcoming sale 2020 or the Amazon festive deals, we can’t keep ourselves calm during these festive sales. However, availing the full benefit of such festive sales requires much patience and some nifty tips. We all know how to shop, and we are great at it, but a little bit of suggestion never hurts anyone, right? This article will enlighten you about such pro tips to shop during festive sales. Let’s check them out.

Some useful tips:

Itemize your shopping list

The festive sales like Flipkart upcoming sale, Amazon sale, Snapdeal offers are designed so that people are lured into buying everything. Yes, in these kinds of festive sales you have to be very particular if you plan to buy something. We suggest you make a list and check if the item you are planning to buy has been discounted or not. If it is available at the earlier price, we suggest you check out another website.

Prioritize your needs

Websites like Puma, Adidas, Reebok, Nike, etc. are mostly famous for their shoes and footwear. However, they also provide various other items like sportswear, football, basketball, etc. that are often available at discounts. Hence, if you need a particular product, stick to that because these websites have started time-bound sales. Therefore, if you are not specific about your needs, you might end up running out of time and losing out.

Do your homework on the shopping website accounts.

We are genuinely hooked to our phones nowadays. From ordering food to booking cabs, everything can be done with ease. We suggest you go with your preferred device for shopping. However, before you do that, do check out your billing address and shipping address. Ensure that you are logged into your shopping account because if you are not, you might end up losing out on your favorite items while logging in.

Don’t forget to use coupon codes.

Coupon codes/promo codes are our best friends. They help us in making an already sweet deal much sweeter. The only problem with them being, there is nobody to check their authenticity. You might be excited about a coupon code that your friend sent you on Whatsapp to know that it has expired. Hence, for authentic and working coupon codes, do check out original coupon sites. They also offer some coupon specific deals on websites like Reebok, Amazon, Flipkart upcoming sale, etc. for more savings.

Check out extra cashback offers.

You might have seen on Flipkart upcoming sale ads on newspapers and other websites. They often put extra cashback offers according to bank credit cards/debit cards in those ads. It must be noted that different websites offer different cashback offers. Hence, you must check out your bank cards and the website you plan to shop from before you start availing these festive sales. There are websites that offer cashback details for multiple shopping websites which are worth checking out.

Keep an eye for exclusive deals.

You must have seen some products on these websites with tags like “app-only deal” or “members-only deal.” These deals are quite economical if you go by their details, but you have to fall under specific criteria for being eligible for such deals. Such exclusive deals are the real steal deals, and you must never ignore them.

Ongoing sales

Reebok

Reebok has been a leader in sportswear and activewear for a long time. Reebok shall be rolling out its major festive sale in some time. Till then, you must check out Reebok’s weekend sale that is offering discounts up to 50%. What’s more, they offer up to 60% sale through Reebok outlets on Men and Women categories. You can also check out their weekend sale that offers discounts in categories like shoes, track pants, training tees, tights, and other categories.

Flipkart

This is one such shopping site in India that is synonymous with the festive season. The Flipkart upcoming sale will be a blast like its predecessors, and till that time, you can check out your wish list, update it, or even start from scratch. Flipkart offers limited-time deals daily on select categories that are available right on their homepage. They also have several app-specific deals that are unlocked only when you access them through the Flipkart mobile app. Stay updated with their notifications and email alerts to not miss out on the Flipkart upcoming sale.

Amazon

Amazon has always been pretty innovative with its sales and offers. At this moment, Amazon has its monsoon appliances store sale that is offering discounts as high as 50%. That’s not it; their book bazaar sale is offering books at a price slash of up to 40%. There are other categories on Amazon that provide a minimum discount of 40% on selected products, and app-only deals are the cherry on top. Visit Amazon today and turn your notifications on to stay updated about their website’s ongoing deals.

Festive sales are a great way to shop for something that you have had an eye for a long time. Offers from Flipkart upcoming sale, Amazon sale, Reebok, PUMA, etc. are mouth-watering, and if you have been waiting for such deals, now is your chance.