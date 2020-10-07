When it comes to handbags, we know the endless varieties we have been presented with, in the 21st century. From the tiny pouches to large tote bags, you can easily have a wardrobe filled with bags and still, there will be many designs and styles yet to explore. If you are in a similar puddle and wondering what are the bags you need to buy and the bags you can exclude, don’t worry. This article has got you covered. Here are some of the best and most trendy women handbags that one needs to include in their collection.

Tote bags

Don’t deny it. Tote bags are lifesavers for many. In today’s urban lifestyle two things lack, one is time and the second, space. Tote bags provide a mole space for you to fill anything you would want to carry on the go. From makeup to a laptop, everything fits perfectly in a tote bag making it one of the go-to women handbags.

Pouch

A small pouch is your perfect partner for events like parties and weddings. You want to look classy and have a minimalist look for which these pouches are perfect. You can also go for varied colors and designs in pouches.

Hobo bags

Uniquely designed and multicolored, hobo bags make you feel free. This type of women handbags is only preferred by certain types of people. These bags are made of soft materials that allow it to slouch giving you a carefree feeling.

Messenger Bags

A moderately sized bag with long thick straps and bulky design, messenger bags are a perfect fit for professional endeavors. There are multiple designs and patterns of messenger bags you can explore as well.

Backpacks

planning an outdoor trip? Backpacks are the perfect explanation of why your instant outdoor plans will be a hit. From a few clothes to a lot of makeup, whatever it is, your backpack can endure everything. Not exactly women handbags, but surely something a bag worth your wardrobe.

Laptop bags

Looking for a bag for your work? Laptop bags are the way to go. Now, it also depends on your laptop size. If you have got a large 15 inch one, go for the laptop bag for smaller sizes tote bags are best.

Bowler bags

These kinds of bags fit perfectly for your outdoor trips. There are a ton of items you need to carry all the time when on a trip and bowler bags fit just right with that. The only issue is that you need to carry them with your hand and there are no straps attached to it.

Clutch

Complete for your next indoor party or gala, clutches are small and fit just right in your hand. They are meant to carry your necessities like money, cards, phone, and maybe a lipstick for emergencies.

Beach bags

Planning a trip to the beach or somewhere near a water body, make sure you have a beach bag. They are large so that you can put your beach necessities in it and most importantly, waterproof.

Minaudiere

Less of a bag, more of a case, Minaudiere are essentially jewelry cases that are used as a bag. They have a firm closure at the top and often come with a strap to hold by the shoulder.

Phone bag

A bag meant for your phone and that’s it. If you are visiting somewhere and you just need your phone and maybe a couple of bucks, a phone bag does the job.

Barrel Bag

Planning a short trip? A barrel bag will suit your short trips and escapes to your favorite workout spots. They can carry everything from a towel to a couple of dresses and more. If you are a frequent traveler, one of these is a must.

Basket Bag

Basket bags don’t close from the top but they have enough space for all your necessary items. The only way to carry them on your shoulders. The name of the bag is derived from its look that mimics a basket.

Fanny Pack

A micro bag with a solid strap attached to it and that’s what fanny pack is for you. They are used most often for places that require minimum items to carry.

Makeup bags

These are kinds of pouches and usually combine with large bags like a tote. They can carry all your makeup and look kind of classy.

These are some of the best women handbags that you should certainly have in your wardrobe. Now go, shop on!