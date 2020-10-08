Some basketball players love to wear shoes that are heavy and wide when they are playing. In contrast, some others love to wear lightweight shoes because they believe that it makes them super quick, cloud-light, and mobile on their feet.

Lightweight shoes give room for basketball players who wear them to run past defenders with a flash and make them stop when they want to.

This article focuses on lightweight shoes, highlighting a list of top six basketball shoes with lightweight (that is not greater than the average thirteen ounces in weight). These lightweight shoes outlined below are ideal for all-round players.

We will start with the shoes that have most lightweight:

Kobe AD NXT 360

This shoe has a lightweight of 10.3 oz (ounce). It was announced on the 13th of April, which was the Mamba Day. This shoe highlights the recent 360-degree Flyknit technology, which gives the shoe a flexible and light capability. You can bend the shoe and even sway it like a balloon. The 360-degree Flyknit also provides the shoe with enough room to breathe.

Besides its flexibility and lightness, the shoe is also strong and can stand the test of time. The upper part of Kobe AD NXT 360 wraps up your foot to give you a supreme feeling of lightweight such that you do not feel the weight of the shoe on your leg at all.

Under Armour Curry 3Zero2

With a lightweight of 10.83 oz, this shoe is our second-best lightweight shoe pick. The standout feature of this shoe is its exceptional traction and lightness. Despite its lightweight, a pair of this shoe comes with an affordable price tag. This is probably why the shoe is considered the best pick sneakers of 2018 for that affordable price.

The manufacturer made sure that this shoe is an upgrade of the past models as it features improvements like the little holes by the toe box to allow for air to enter the shoe.

This shoe’s rugged traction feature enables it to accurately cover each direction where every basketball player might navigate their food while in the court, whether he is moving or not. This excellent and rugged grip feature makes Under Armour Curry 3Zero2 a great shoe to wear outdoors and indoors.

Under Armour Heat Sneaker

Our third pick lightweight shoe weighs 10.9 oz and has a knit upper. This shoe gives players comfort because of the presence of EVA foam and its lightness.

People who wear this shoe also enjoy its responsiveness, flexibility, snug fit, and versatility. The shoe features a herringbone grip pattern that gives it firm traction on the playfield, thereby thwarting any slipping probability.

On the negative side, customers usually complain that the shoe does not fit their sizes, but the shoe is perfect in terms of lightweight.

Nike Hyperdunk X

Hyperdunk was first released in 2008 by the renowned shoe designer company – Nike. The launch of the show coincided with the Beijing Olympics. Since the release of the shoe in 2008, it has become one of the best-renowned sneakers in Nike’s history. Later, Nike launched the tenth iteration called the Hyperdunk X.

Hyperdunk X features are like previous Hyperdunk models like the Zoom Air softening in the heel and forefoot. Also, the Hyperdunk mesh upper is strong but gives room for the foot to breathe and gives the wearer a lightweight feel.

Under Armour Curry 5

This shoe has a much higher weight compared to the ones earlier listed. However, that does not stop it from giving a lightweight feel. It was explicitly created for Stephen Curry (an American Professional basketball player) to enhance his performance on the court. The shoe has a design that makes it suitable for maximum unpredictability providing optimal agility and quickness which the foot requires.

The shoe’s outstanding feature is a full-knit construction and a lockdown lacing, which both gives the wearer a 360-degree feel and fit.

Nike Hyperdunk 18 Low

This shoe is the last on our list with 11.22 oz weight. This shoe is a responsive, low-cut basketball shoe that is easy to take off and on. Many users of this shoe have often compared it with PG 3 in terms of low lightness. This shoe’s build helps quick players bring down their feet nearer to the floor, thereby making it feel great while playing in the court.

Feel Quick Lightning with these shoe picks!