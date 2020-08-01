As a private employer, one might give their employees hefty raises and hold lavish dinner parties every month. However, for most companies, this is not a realistic possibility. The good news is that rewarding your employees can be inexpensive and still effective.

It helps to have a reward system in place because it gives a business the chance to indulge in strategic thinking every year to appreciate the efforts of their employees.

Showing appreciation and recognition to your employees is a great way to keep them motivated and determined to keep giving the company their best. There are many ways to reward your employees cost-effectively. Here are some of the creative ways to reward employees in your workplace:

Office Party

You can always plan an office party when celebrating the beginning or end of another year. A party will always be a great way to reward your employees because they always appreciate time off interacting with their office mates outside official duties.

Office parties give employees the chance to feel appreciated, valued, and gives them the perfect opportunity to dress casually and let their hair down a little. It may cost more than a handwritten appreciation note, but it is definitely more valuable to the team.

Field Trip

Much like an office party, a good office field trip always goes a long way in helping employers reward their best employees. You can opt to take out your best employees or the entire team to a destination of your choice. A field trip can consist of anything from rock-climbing, to a football game, or a distillery. Field trips allow you to reward your teams with fun activities where they can participate and improve the office culture while at it.

Office BBQ

Like an office party, an office BBQ is an excellent place to start. You can choose one Friday where your employees can enjoy a few hours of BBQ and casual conversations.

Office BBQs allow employees to take time off from the usual, and spend time bonding with their colleagues over a few drinks and good food. You can easily show your team you care over some good BBQ, beverages, and mixed salads.

This is not only a simple, thoughtful gesture, but it will also allow your staff to feel appreciated and motivated for the next year.

Tickets to an Event

The great thing about events is that there is always something fun happening each month. This holds especially true during the holiday season. You can get your staff tickets for events like concerts, sports, or any other live event happening in your area.

You can quickly find cheap tickets and give them to your employees to have fun as a team or as individuals. A ticket shouldn’t just be reserved for clients, and they are also an epic way to reward your staff for work well done.

Money And Awards

Everyone loves money, so money is a really great way to reward your staff. However, money is not always the best motivator for prolonged motivation. Consider having a trophy made that is either handed out monthly, or changes out monthly. There are some great trophy ideas here at https://glasscreations.com.au, or you can search Google for businesses that offer similar glass trophy designs. Something like this can be a fun month to month motivator among peers. Money trumps most other offers, but adding an office trophy to the mix can make for a fun, and competitive time.

New Years’ bonuses can be a great way to recognize an employee’s efforts. Employees are more likely to feel like their work has been validated with a bonus because they will feel like they have earned that money, and work even harder the following year for another bonus.