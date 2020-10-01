The 3rd Grand Slam of the year, Wimbledon , French Open is currently going on with the first round of the tournament is completed. The French Open is normally the 2nd Grand Slam of the year and is played from the last week of May but this year, due to Covid-19, the event is scheduled in the last week of September with the final scheduled to be held on October 11.

There are certain things that you need to have in your bag if you are going for a tennis session. And if you are going to play in the French Open, then you need to organize your things very well and check all the list before leaving your hotel.

We list all the things that are needed by the player for a tennis match:

Tennis racquet

Whether you are a good player or just a beginner, one thing is confirmed that you can’t play tennis with a tennis racquet. The most important thing for you to place it in your bag and it is not a bad practice to have an additional racquet or two in case your strings get broken.

Tennis grip tape

Tennis grip tapes are an important part of tennis racquets. With a good grip, you can play your game more smoothly and confidently rather than with a wet handle that also distracts you from the game. Get a good tennis grip tape to avoid any sort of discomfort on the court because it can be a decisive factor in the outcome of the match.

Tennis balls

It is always good to have a can of balls in your bag. In that case, you just need a partner for a good hit and get ready for your match.

Tennis shoes

There is certainly a difference between ordinary shoes and proper tennis shoes. Tennis shoes are designed to the cater the specific tennis movements; running, sliding, jumping, sideways movement. Shoes are different for hard courts, clay courts, and grass courts. So, if you are planning for a clay season, select your shoes accordingly.

Tennis clothing

The things that you require in your tennis clothing include:

Shirts

Get some extra pair of shirts to cover the sweat. Now, tennis shirts are made with the Dri-Fit technologies that have moisture-wicking features to keep you dry every time.

Shorts

As important as shirts. Tennis shorts allow you to have a maximum range of motion as you stretch your legs on the court and reach the impossible shots.

Towel

Towel is a must gear in your tennis bag. For a big match, you can’t rely on air to be moisture-free. With a towel, you can clean yourself after every point and start the point with a dry feel.

Headbands & wristbands

Again, important to have these accessories to keep you as comfortable as possible. Headbands and wristbands prevent sweat from coming to your eyes and hands so that you can concentrate on the coming ball.

Tennis shock absorbers

Tennis shock absorbers are not a must accessory but if you are addicted to playing with it, it will be very difficult for you to play without it. So, if you use tennis shock absorbers, make sure you have them while packing your tennis bag.

Tennis podcast

And what’s better than to listen to a tennis podcast while you are in your hotel waiting for a tournament or your match. Tune in and have some relaxing time before you burst your energy on the court.