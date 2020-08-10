Dr. Keith Alexander has redesigned the trampoline from scratch, making jumping on trampoline safe.

Children love to play and explore, and one of the best places to do so is in their own backyard.

Unfortunately, jumping on a trampoline without considering safety measures may result in severe injuries.Therefore, jumpers or users must read the manufacturer’s instructions or user manual before jumping on the trampoline. In the case of children, it is recommended that an adult explain the risks involved and the safety measures each one has to follow. It might be a great idea to put up a poster next to the trampoline that clearly and simply lists the basic rules of use. You can take a look at safest trampolines here.

Some common questions may arise in your mind, answer to the general ones are given below:

Why is Springfree the Safest Trampoline in the World?

The Springless design has changed the way trampolines work and eliminated the impact areas that cause 90% of all trampoline-related injuries.

Conventional Trampoline

Commonly used trampolines are quite dangerous than the Springfree version. Some conventional trampoline features are given below:

1. Springs

Trampolines commonly use metal springs.

2. Structure exposed

The metal frame is located at the same level as the jumping surface.

3. Pads

Foam rubber is used to cover the metal springs.

4. Rigid Posts and Net

Most trampolines use rigid nets that are supported by metal columns.

Springfree Trampoline

1. Elastic Canvas Bars

Springfree Trampoline uses flexible composite material rods that are located below the jumping surface; out of any danger.

2. Hidden Structure

The Springfree frame is below the jump surface, in a way that you can’t bump into it.

3. SoftEdge stretch canvas with a soft edge

Springfree has created a SoftEdge ™ border that prevents bumps. The stretch mat has no hard edge on the jump surface.

4. FlexiNet fence

The FlexiNetfence has flexible columns that cushion the jumper and prevent falls.

Safe Jump on the Trampoline

Experts refrain from such a general ban on the conventional version, but they strictly advise to follow guidelines. Follow these tips from the American Academies of Pediatrics and Orthopedic Surgeons and the CPSC, the risk of injury to your child could be greatly reduced:

Only allow one child at a time on the trampoline. Medical experts estimate that more than half of injuries occur when at least two people are on the trampoline at the same time. Implementing this tip would greatly reduce the chances of a collision. It would also reduce fracture risk, which can occur when one child goes down while the other comes up.

Make sure your child knows how to land properly. This means bending the knees when the feet touch the trampoline, as opposed to keeping the legs straight and firm. This increases the flexibility.

There should always be adult supervision when children are playing on the trampoline. However, people cannot leave a child in a pool unattended, the same goes for the trampoline.

Don’t allow stunts on the trampoline. The person who does somersaults on the trampoline is a trained gymnast. The rest should just jump up and down; nothing else.

Make sure the trampoline has shock-absorbing pads that completely cover the springs, hooks, and frame. If the trampoline is not padded, a child could hit and injure his head or other body parts on a surface that can be fatal.

Add a safety net. Although it is not going to prevent all injuries, it reduces the injury chances. A quarter of the injuries or more result from falling from the trampoline, and the safety net would help in this case.

Make sure the trampoline is in level with the surface.

Place the impact-absorbing material on the ground underneath the perimeter of the trampoline. Also, make sure the ground under and around the trampoline is free of rocks and other hard particles. The ground should be sand or other soft surfaces.

Position the trampoline in an open, central area, not in a corner near a fence. Ultimately, if a child falls, they will have a greater chance of not getting hurt.

Don’t use a ladder with a trampoline; many manufacturersadvise it in their user manual. Children can have easy access to trampoline when there is no adult around. No child under the age of six should use a regular size trampoline, rather use a small size.

Don’t allow jumping during the night. It is easier to hurt yourself when you cannot see what you are doing.

Trampolines must have adequate protective padding. It must be in good condition and placed properly.

Install it at ground level. Trampolines should be installed at ground level whenever possible, or on a level surface and in an area free from any surrounding hazards.

Inspect the protective padding and net fencing before using it. These should be examined periodically and replaced as necessary.

Prefer to discard the trampoline if it is broken instead of repairing it. Check that the trampoline is in perfect condition and has the safety elements.

Inspect the trampoline before use in order to verify that it is in optimal condition and has the necessary safety elements. Below is the checklist to ensure safety:

– The springs, metal bars and holes should be covered to prevent users from trapping their fingers or skin.

– The frame must not be damaged.

– The pads (covering the springs, the hooks and the frame) or the edge padding are correctly positioned.

– The clamps are closed.

– The safety nets are in place, as these prevent users from being thrown out and hitting the ground. Besides, if it does not have a safety net, never allow children to use it, especially if they are under six years of age.

– The trampoline you use should be according to the user’s height and age. Don’t motivate children under six years of age to jump on the trampoline for fun or fitness. As a parent, you must pay special attention when your kids are using it.

– Ensure whether the trampoline you have supports the user’s weight. This tip increases safety and allows you to fully enjoy jumping on the trampoline.