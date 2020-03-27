On Instagram you can do everything including downloading videos with the Instagram downloader, commenting on photos, videos and also do other things. The best option for downloading different videos is instadownloaderpro.

But the thing is that we know that you have always wanted to put a gif with an exact expression and that many times you cannot find it … yes, it is frustrating but we have the solution for you.

You can now create your own gifs to put on Instagram Stories and if you have a lot of personalities, you can even make several with your face.

First of all, you have to know that in order to start generating this content you must have a very wide tasting of images in Giphy. Only active accounts (on the gif platform) are allowed to go to Instagram with their material. Thus, we explain step by step.

Create a Giphy account:

This is the simplest: go to Giphy, click Login at the top right and create your account. Then select if you want to be an artist or want to be a brand, enter the corresponding information and when done start uploading your content.

Verify Giphy’s account:

As the GIFs of Instagram Stories are provided by Giphy only for those who are verified users, the option to put their own content on the photo platform is enabled. But don’t worry; the verification process is very fast.

We recommend that before you apply to the verification you already have content on the platform so that the process is more agile and that they do not reject it.

On the same side where I create your account (the previous step), there is an option that says “apply for verification” click on it and wait carefully for the confirmation to be sent to you.

Create gifs under the established format and that are useful:

Now comes the most important. Although they work as gifs, the content that is handled for Instagram is handled in a format called a sticker. Unlike the ones we are used to seeing in Giphy, the stickers of the stories are animated with a transparent background. (Now you just have to upload these to appear on Instagram).

So that your gifs reach many people and that you can also use them, you must bear in mind that they must be small, clean and recognizable.

How to upload the stickers and have people find them:

Upload in GIF format (always), that 20% of the image pixels are transparent and without black or white backgrounds. Dimensions have to be 500px by 500px, RGB color mode.

For the love do not forget to put the labels (#amor #gif # I don’t know how to use this # Monday´ # Shock # ILove… etc.). Thanks to these names, it is possible to find your content on Instagram Stories and also people will see it easier. For this to be more effective add between 5 and 10 relevant labels.

These are the most used Giphy terms: food, love, cat, sad, dog, crying, birthday, kiss, party, happiness, heart, dance and lol.

Test your gifs:

Now test your gifs and share them to different people.