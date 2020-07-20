There is no denying the fact that WordPress offers a lot of features and flexibility. However, it still can’t do everything you need to do. But the Listdom WordPress Plugin directory fills in the gaps where your business directory should be made according to WordPress, following the rules, and according to the requirements. It is usually designed to eliminate contradictions in basic software.

Vigorous WordPress directory and listing plugins are pivotal require of shrewd and trade minded people. Listdom is a powerful WordPress directory and listing plugin that’s a free and productive tool for making listings, catalogs and ranking websites with modern and simple tools. Listdom listing Plugin is as easy to utilize as WordPress and it is picking up after all the steps of this CMS, on the other hand it is completely compatible with other plugins that follow the WordPress rules. We have a trade directory plugin for WordPress that will fulfill your need according to your wish.

Demo:

We have astonishing 2 distinctive types of versions that are Listdom Pro and Listdom Lite (Available as free in WordPress repository), which comprises a numerous things i.e. creating listing, classifieds websites and directories as you need. Our lite version offers everything that you generally demand for make an astounding listing framework and appear those 80 plus marvelous ways. So forget the trouble that WordPress does not consist any built-in-feature or making a list & directory website, because here’s Listdom will help you to create your site according to your desire.

Listdom Pro and Listdom Lite

Listdom pro has a various awesome functions i.e easy conversions from previous directory to listdom, helpful documentation, open street map etc., whereas Listdom lite will also help you to understand the features i.e developer, key, display, etc. and will support in any confusion.

Features

We have 5 different types of features.

Amazeballs Key Features

Listdom Pro and Listdom Lite have amazing Different skins consists of List/Grid, masonry, single maps, carousel, half maps, sliders and much more, price listing configurations, Block Editor Compatibility, WPML Compatible, Contact Owner, Multi-Site Compatibility, SEO Plugins Compatibility, Claim Feature [ADDON], Social Share Module, widgets, RTL Ready, Advanced Google maps, Masonry views, SEO Ready, Developer friendly, plugin colors, Listing Frontend Submission [PRO], Listing Owner Module, Multilingual Ready, Page Builders Compatibility, Cache Plugins Compatibility, Top-up Listings [ADDON], Bookmarks, Listings [ADDON].

Listings Features

Numerous listing features are Location maps, unlimited levels of listing categories, listing tags, listing labels, predefined custom field, custom CSS settings, short codes, Support comment for listings, Enable/disable factions of listing elements, Translation Ready, Style Selectors.

Display Features

Awesome icons, list, grid, map and table views, listing on Google maps and Open Street Maps, Masonry views, location and category filter options, search options.

Developers Features

Full developers friendly, Change archive and also single page structure, Override skins in theme also styles in active theme, Customize features, Ability to fire custom functioning Using WordPress actions API, Use Listdom APIs, Change listing details style, Show different listings by filters, 100% use of WordPress structure.

Integration features

Visual Composer support, Compatible with cache plugins, Compatible with SEO plugins, King Composer support, Compatible with Membership plugins, WordPress Multisite ready.

Addons

CSV Importer, Advanced Map, Android/IOS Apps, Team, Favorites, Rank, Top Up, Claim, Labelize, Review & Rating

Services:

Installation –> configuration, installation and support by professionals.

Convert PSD file to HTML —> Convert your personal idea as a PSD file in HTML with the best quality ever.

Build and optimize website–>Made up your mind? Ready to get serious? Contact us and we will guide you.

Custom Design, Amazing Support system, Modern design.

Totalary has released free versions of listdom for repository WordPress solution. A number of features available at one place to find a plugin.

Views and skins

Astounding views and skins of listdom.

Half Map / Split

Single Map

One of the skins available is the “single map” skin when you plan to add short codes to show listings in the front-end which we are already providing in the demo listed for this volume,

Default Apple Maps Esque

Blue Essence, Blue Water CDO

Light Dream Midnight

Pale Down Shades of Grey

Subtle Grayscale Ultra-Light

Facebook In town Map

List

Grid

List+Grid

Table

Masonry

Carousel

Slider

Cover

Openstreetmap

Get rid of tiredness because Openstreetmap is ready to use and free of cost.

Productive Documentation

A detailed and helpful documentation that is quite easy & simple also providing step by step guideline regarding whole sector which consist plugin. Amazing documentation that tells each and everything about this WordPress listing plugins.

Support Center

Included a number of highly experienced technical persons which has fully focus to satisfy client with accurate replies. You can simply generate a ticket for your query.

Upcoming Advanced features

Time is going to be over. Off course we are working some advancement and soon we’ll be introduce some marvelous features for your sites i.e. currency management listing teams and much more.

Live Chat

We have a best option for your queries. Don’t be tense in any situation or query occur in your mind just tell us and we will acknowledge you as soon as possible. You can ask anything inn live chat and our highly skilled representative will respond you.

After, Come and join us for your better future. So, don’t be hesitate.

To make your dreams come true, join us at this business directory plugin for WordPress and grow your business than show everyone how smart your choice is.