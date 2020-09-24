There may have been a time when you needed some files to be converted, right? So, you look and look for a powerful and reliable online converter tool that could handle your conversion needs. Did these online converter tools yield any excellent results? If not, then you are in luck! We will present to you three online converter tools that will surely help you in converting all your files.

Since PDF files are widely used in today’s files, it is only logical that we know how to convert a PDF file into any other file format, right? The online converter tools that we will list here are both reliable and powerful that you wouldn’t encounter any problems or mishaps while using their services.

PDF Bear

If you are looking for a reliable and efficient way of converting your PDF to PPT, or any file format of your choosing, PDF Bear has it all for you. It also wouldn’t cost you anything to have full access to their services. PDF Bear assures all its users that their conversion process is extremely fast regardless of the file size and the file quantity.

PDF Bear also installed a 256-Bit SSL encryption to ensure that all the files being uploaded into their servers are safe and secure. It is also worth noting that downloadable links can only be accessed and downloaded for a given and limited time. This is to assure you that no one will have access to your converted files unless they have the authority.

Small PDF

Do not let the name fool you. Even though this online converter tool is called “small,” it is anything but small. We have told you that everything on this list is both reliable and powerful converter tools. Small PDF converter offers a lot of amazing and handy features without having to pay for anything. Not to mention that their tools are very easy to use, and the conversion process also wouldn’t take much of your time.

Once you have already accessed their website, you will see that their user interface is filled with colored squares. All you have to do is click on whichever box that you need for them to do. This is a very practical way of doing things instead of having to search and scroll for whatever feature you need from them.

Soda PDF Converter

Last on our list of online converter tools is Soda PDF Converter. Since these are online converter tools, Soda PDF Converter can also be accessed by typing their website into your web browser on your smartphone or PC anywhere and anytime you want. Given that you have a reliable internet connection for you to use their services.

Converting with Soda PDF Converter is very easy and fast. When your conversion process is complete, you can choose whether you want to edit and annotate your converter file or keep its original formatting and content. All the files you have converted can be downloaded directly to your storage device, smartphones, laptops, PC, or even cloud storage like Dropbox or Google Drive.

Takeaway

These online converter tools are all web-based, and you do not have to download or install anything into your devices. These will save you from a lot of hassle of having to retype everything from scratch and are the most efficient way of converting your files into your desired file format. These tools aren’t only limited to a few available file formats. They almost have it all for you. Whether you want to convert PNG, JPG, Word, Excel, Spreadsheet, PPT, or anything you need, they are available.

This is an efficient way of saving storage space, even just a little, for all your files and documents that you want to convert and have converted. These tools are a sure way for you to convert your files on time whenever you are in a rush or catching up for a deadline. Try them out for yourself and you’ll wonder why you haven’t been making your life easier with these great converter tools. Converter tools are very helpful in your online work, readings, and the like. You’ll surely make the most out of these tools for your daily file needs.