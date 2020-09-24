Is it bugging you that your co-worker keeps viewing or editing your work without your permission? Are you looking for something efficient on the internet that can take that nightmare away? Do you really trust that tool you just saw online? PDFBear is the answer to your questions.

The perfect PDF converter is here, and it’s growling. PDFBear is the online converter tool you never knew you needed. It is convenient and hassle-free. Not only does it allow you to switch your files’ format, but it also has a lot of other features, but more on that further down the line. If your curiosity is piqued, read on why PDFBear is the perfect PDF converter tool.

Converter Tool and Other Features

This converter tool is able to perform conversions to any file format you want. It also comes with many other features, from organizing your PDF to optimizing it, from viewing and editing your PDF to having it secured. PDFBear allows you to convert PDF files to another usable type of format or the other way around, like Word, Powerpoint, Excel, HTML, and JPG.

If you’re trying to convert your Microsoft Word Document to PDF using PDFBear, the steps are simple. Go to tools and choose Word to PDF. Upload your desired file, and then the converter will scan your document. Wait for it to finish converting. Once it’s done, you can download it instantly. That doesn’t take too much of your time since these steps only take 2 minutes.

100% Safe

These days, people are more cautious in putting their personal information online. What more are the files that they uploaded online? PDFBear guarantees you that your information and all the files you uploaded on their website are secured. They always prioritized the trust and privacy of their users.

All your files and personal information is exclusive to yourself only. PDFBear assures you that all your converted files will be deleted entirely from their servers after an hour since the conversion. This serves as one way of securing your file and that no one can retrieve it. You can always check the Privacy Policy of PDFBear for more information.

PDFBear amazes you more, now let’s talk about its other features. We know that this is the best converter tool, and it also has a lot to offer. It can delete pages in your PDF file, it merges and splits PDF, compresses and repairs damaged or corrupted PDF, conceals your PDF with a password to keep your file private, unlock and remove PDF password, and so on so forth.

So if you want to put some password in your file so that no one in your office can access your file without your permission, PDFBear provides it for you. No more snoopy co-workers.

Free and Online

As mentioned before, PDFBear is an online converter tool. Since you can do this online, it is pretty much accessible. You can use it on your desktop, your phone, and your tablet as long as it is connected to the internet, you won’t have a problem. It also doesn’t require software installation before using it. You can access the website anytime and anywhere.

It’s not just accessible online, but it is also free. Everybody loves free stuff. Then you will love PDFBear more. No need to add this to your monthly bill. This saves you some money. Even though it is free, you would still be able to use all the tools in PDFBear, plus you will also have the highest quality output of your file. PDFBear makes your life at ease.

Takeaway

There are many other converter tools online, but we guarantee you PDFBear is what you need. It is the perfect PDF converter you’ll know. It is secured, fast and free, talking about efficiency. You can make the most out of it with its best features. Not only it benefits office workers or professionals, but it also helps students. What more could you ask for?