Lean Six Sigma methodology has been proven again and again to be of vital importance to business organizations around the world. Professionals who have earned their Lean Six Sigma Green Belt online can greatly improve business processes, performance and quality of products and services of the business organization.

This certification gives you an overview of Six Sigma as well as the DMAIC (Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve and Control) which is essential for implementing Six Sigma and getting a higher degree of efficiency.

Why should you strive for a Green Belt?

A Sigma Six certified professional is highly valued by businesses around the world and a further Green Belt certification adds to their credibility. You are the first choice for leading projects and interpreting data to formulate strategic business plans. Whether it is manufacturing or logistics or the technological industry, a Green Belt professional is valued immensely.

The Green Belt curriculum is itself designed to focus on teaching problem solving skills that can implemented to immediately improve the quality of business processes and streamlining business operations.

What does Green Belt training offer?

The Green Belt training offers world class training regimen and features that will see your skill level match that of the top veterans in the industry.

A total of 33 PDUs are offered

The training course is as per the standards set by the ASQ and IASSC

Participate in 4 simulation test papers

Test and hone your skills in 4 real-life projects

A 56 hour course of integrated learning

100% Money Back Guarantee

Available Training Packages

There are 3 training packages designed to suit the needs of every student. You can choose the training method that works the best for you and start your Lean Six Sigma Green Belt online training as soon as possible.

Self Paced Learning

Blended Learning

Corporate Training Packages

Let’s learn more about the 3 packages that are being offered:

Self Paced Learning

e-learning content with lifetime access which is carefully prepared by industry experts

4 simulate projects to help you perfect your skills

4 live projects for you to apply what you have learnt

24X7 support

Blended Learning

Blended learning offers everything that is a part of the Self Paced Learning package and adds on it to make your training even more structured. The added benefits are:

Access to 90 days worth of online classes

Live training by industry trainers through an online classroom

Corporate Training

For large businesses and team leaders, corporate training offers tailor made learning curriculum and system to help you train your team as per the needs of your organization. Some of the various available features are listed below:

Learning model incorporating both self paced learning as well as instructor led training.

Enterprise grade learning management system

Enterprise grade dashboards for teams and individuals

24X7 Support

Flexible pricing based on your custom needs

Learning Online

Online courses offer some of the most advanced online classroom learning experience in the industry. Their learning management systems allow you to fully integrate with your course material and get the best out of your chosen package. You get the best immersive learning experience that combines self learning; instructor based training and personalized mentoring.

Here are some of the features you get with online courses:

Self paced online videos

Live virtual classrooms

24X7 teacher and instructor support

Online labs for easy practice

Real world projects where you can actively participate

A peer based forum to support community learning

What to expect from your Sigma Six course?

Your Lean Sigma Six Green Belt training course is designed to give you the best possible holistic training experience that lets you learn the best possible ways of solving real life business problems.

You are first introduced with the basics of the course and then you move on to understanding the basics of Six Sigma and organizational goals. Once you are familiar with the principles in the organization and Six Sigma you learn the DFSS (Design for Six Sigma) methodologies.

Afterwards the focus shifts to DMAIC based learning. You are taught project management basics, measurement systems, analysing data, improving problem areas and application of your control plan. The whole curriculum teaches you from the ground up and prepares you for your role as a Six Sigma expert.

You are moulded into your role as an industry specialist capable of improving efficiency and removing problems from business processes and operations regardless of the industry and it makes you one of the greatest assets for any organization to have.

Conclusion

Six Sigma experts are known for their ability for quality control and management. The Green Belt training and certification is one of the crucial steps you take in order to become an industry leader in improving business performance of industries, technological giants and logistics. You can see the footprints of a well trained Six Sigma expert in well tuned business machinery that constantly delivers quality products and services.

Your Green Belt certification is your key to move forward in your career and create a long list of satisfied employers who have made their business operations more efficient and improved their quality because of your input.

The online coaching websites are dedicated towards providing professionals the opportunity to train and learn with the very best in the industry and have worked towards creating a curriculum that works to simply fulfil the vision. You are trained by industry veterans and experts on the very basics of Six Sigma and are given the opportunity to implement your knowledge in real life scenarios to help you in fine tuning your approach to real world problems.

A Green belt course of Six Sigma prepares you for the road ahead and gives you the skills and tools necessary for success.