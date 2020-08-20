When you start looking for different image format GIF is very popular among the users. It allows you to show something with simple movement too. However, sometimes you may require converting GIF to PDF and the problem arises then. Most of the converter does not convert GIF to PDF properly. They just save the first image. Thus, you need something that will convert GIF to PDF properly.

Most of the time you do not want your ideas to be copied and stolen and PDF file helps you in that. Thus, the requirement of converting a GIF to PDF arises. Now when you are thinking of the conversion a question that will surely come up is how to convert GIF to PDF? There are different ways and here let’s find out the best 3 ways of doing that. These are simple method that is convenient to use and fast too. Let’s find them out.

1. 2pdf.com

Go to 2pdf.com and you can start the conversion easily. This is a online conversion tool that is easy to use and secure too. All the files that you convert are available only for 24 hours of uploading. After that they are deleted. Which ensure that none of your important file will be lost. Apart from converting GIF to PDF it also let you convert to other formats too and you can even compress the size of the files. Let’s check out the procedure by following these simple steps.

Step 1

Open any browser and go to 2pdf.com. The online converter will open.

Step 2

You will be prompted to choose file. Click on that and a location directory will open. From that select the file that you want to convert. Upload the file there.

You will also get an option of dragging and dropping the file.

Step 3

After the upload is done its time to convert the file. Click on convert. You will be given option to compress or edit the file. If you wish you can do that now.

Once done click on the tab convert and the conversion from GIF to PDF will be processed.

Step 4

After the conversion is done you can download the PDF either to your device or export it to Dropbox or Google drive.

2. By using PDF element

Sometimes you may have to convert the any GIF file to PDF but you are not getting internet connection. What can eb done? Don’t worry of you have PDF element downloaded in your system then you can convert it easily. If you do not have, then get it today and download and install the software. It is great for any kind of PDF conversion. By using PDF element you can convert the files by following the steps mentioned below.

Step 1

If you do not have PDFelemnet installed in your system then download it from its official website and install it.

Step 2

Launch PDFelement and at the home screen you will find the create PDF option. Once you click on it you will be asked to upload the file you want to convert.

PDFelement allows you to convert multiple files at a time.

Step 3

After the file is opened you can edit the file by adding texts or images. For this click on the edit icon, then you can make necessary changes. After editing, click on save button and the changes will save.

Step 4

After you have done editing you can now click on Convert.

The file will be converted and you can use it.

3. Using Microsoft Print for conversion

If you are using Microsoft then you can use ‘Print’ for converting the GIF file to PDF. It is also simple and easy to convert. Just follow the steps mentioned below.

You must know that in Windows photo app you will get a built in feature that is known as “Microsoft Print to PDF.” Thus, if you do not have any software downloaded in your device and no internet you can try this out.

Step 1

Open the Photo app and then open the target GIF that you want to convert.

Click on the file where the Gif images are and there open the menu and choose the option “Print.”

Step 2

A pop up menu will appear. You have to select “Windows Print to PDF.” It will be available on the dropdown menu of the Printer tab. You have to set the quality and size of the paper.

In case you want each images to be of same size then tick the option “Match picture to frame.”

Step 3

Click on save and the GIF images will be saved as PDF. They will be merged while being saved.

You will get a window where you have to save the print output as PDF. Select a location so that you may save the file recently converted to PDF.