The biometric authentication technology provides security to the digital world. The world that is prone to several cyberattacks that most of the time take place as a result of some fraudulent identity trying to enter the system by forging the system authentication. Such a contagious digital world needs security to protect online systems from bad actors. Moreover, the protection of customer data, as well as information security measures in the online world, are regulatory requirements. Therefore, among all authentication methods, biometric authentication ensures additional and strong security to curb the access of unauthorized identities online.



Problem with old authentication methods



The old methods of authentication such as PINs and Password authentication are easy to temper. The innovative fraudsters write scripts that use multiple combinations of usernames and passwords and use credential stuffing techniques that automatically check the combinations and try to get access to the online user accounts. The fraudsters now get access to personal and in many cases to get access to the financial details of online users. The information is stolen and uses to create fake identities in the digital world to undergo malevolent activities such as cybercrimes, payment scams, e-commerce fraud, and even money laundering.



Now technological advancements are touching the sky. Innovative algorithms and techniques of artificial intelligence and Machine learning technologies are contributing to the security of the digital world at an industrial level. Biometric authentication systems work on their principle. Facial recognition technology is a form of the online biometric authentication system in which through facial biometrics, digital identification is done. The facial biometrics are captured in real-time in which the face shape, the distance between eyes, nose and chin shape is identified to verify an individual. The facial information is stored at the time of account registration, now after each login, in real-time, the features are captured and verified against the previously stored ones. If both match, an identity is authenticated.



Biometric Authentication is simple and efficient

Online biometric authentication is simple as well as efficient. It provides an additional security layer that helps online businesses ensure controlled access over user accounts. In this way the incidences of data breaches can be reduced, another advantage biometric technology gives is the customer experience as well as an efficient mechanism of user authentication. The user does not need to remember the complex passwords according to string password standards. Instead, just by showing face, an identity can be authenticated.

The online biometric authentication method is simple for customers which helps maintain a balance between both user experience and security.

The integration of c into the online system helps businesses automatically authenticated identity on the go. Today, the adoption of facial recognition technology among all biometric is the most adopted one. It is used by the online payment platforms as well as e-commerce, real estate, healthcare, travel industry, gaming industry, insurance companies, and financial services providers. GooglePay is using the facial authentication system for online customers before making transfers and transactions. The user need to verify the face before using the mobile application. Controlled access over user accounts fills the loopholes that can be ruinous for the businesses. The world is getting digital, the challenges can be dealt with digital as well as advanced solutions by staying a step ahead of online scammers. Biometric authentication services the purpose of authorized access that is the root remedy to secure online accounts. Moreover, it maintains equilibrium in customer experience and the online security of businesses.

