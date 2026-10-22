Need help with Libero Mail login or email setup? You can check your inbox through a web browser, the Libero Mail app, or a third-party email client such as Outlook and Thunderbird.

The setup depends on your account type. Standard Libero Mail uses different server settings from Libero PEC, Italy’s certified email service.

This guide explains how to access Libero Webmail, recover a forgotten password, create an app-specific password, configure IMAP and POP3, and connect Libero Mail to your phone or computer.

It covers common Italian search terms too, including Mail Libero Login, Libero Mail Login Accedi, and parametri configurazione Libero.

How to Access Libero Mail & Webmail Login

You can access your standard mailbox through the official Libero Mail login page.

Libero supports several email domains, including @libero.it , @iol.it , @inwind.it , @blu.it , and @giallo.it . Use the full email address linked to your account.

Step-by-Step Login to Libero Webmail

Follow these steps for Login Libero Mail:

Open the official Libero Mail login page. Enter your complete email address, such as yourname@libero.it . Click the button to continue. Enter your password. Complete any security check or verification step shown on the screen. Wait for your inbox to open.

The Italian phrase Libero Mail Login Accedi refers to signing in to your mailbox. Use the official login page instead of links from unknown emails or messages.

The Rimani collegato option may keep you signed in for up to two weeks. Signing out or clearing your browser history can end that saved session. Avoid using this option on a shared or public computer.

How to Fix Libero Mail Login Errors & Recover Forgotten Passwords

A failed login can happen for several reasons. Check the basics before changing your settings.

Wrong password: Check your spelling and make sure Caps Lock is off.

Check your spelling and make sure Caps Lock is off. Incorrect username: Enter the full email address with its domain.

Enter the full email address with its domain. Old saved password: Update the password stored in your browser or email app.

Update the password stored in your browser or email app. Browser problem: Try an updated browser or clear the cache and cookies.

Try an updated browser or clear the cache and cookies. Connection error: Check your internet connection and try again.

Check your internet connection and try again. Temporary service issue: Wait a little and try again if the site reports a service error.

If you forgot your password, visit the official Libero password recovery page. Enter your email address and follow the recovery steps. Depending on your account details, you may receive instructions at your backup email address or a verification code on your phone.

If you no longer have access to your recovery email or phone, follow Libero’s account recovery process. You may need to submit a valid identity document so the service can confirm account ownership.

After changing your password, update it in every email app that uses the account.

Libero App Passwords & Two-Step Verification

Libero offers a security feature called Password Sicura. It adds a verification step to your normal login.

When this feature is enabled, a sign-in from an unrecognised device may require a code sent to your phone.

Third-party email clients handle this differently. Outlook, Apple Mail, Thunderbird, and other apps may require a separate 16-character Password per App.

To create one:

Sign in to Libero Mail. Open the account’s security settings. Activate Password Sicura, if it is not active. Open the section for app-specific passwords. Generate a new password. Copy it into your email app in place of your regular password.

Use the official Libero app-password guide.

You can use the generated password across supported mail apps. Keep it private, just like your normal password.

Libero PEC Login & Server Setup

Libero PEC means Posta Elettronica Certificata, or certified email.

It is a separate service from standard Libero Mail. PEC provides certified sending and delivery receipts for communications sent through the certified email system.

Accessing Your Libero PEC Webmail Inbox

Use the official Libero PEC login page.

Open the PEC portal. Enter your complete PEC email address. Enter your PEC mailbox password. Complete two-step verification if requested.

Your PEC password is separate from your standard Libero Mail password. If two-step verification is active, Libero may send a code to your secondary email address.

Libero PEC IMAP & SMTP Parameters for Third-Party Apps

You can access Libero PEC through compatible mail clients, but you must use the PEC server settings.

Setting Incoming IMAP Incoming POP3 Outgoing SMTP Server mail.postacert.it.net mail.postacert.it.net mail.postacert.it.net Port 993 995 465 Encryption SSL/TLS SSL/TLS SSL/TLS Authentication Password Password Required

These values follow the official Libero PEC configuration guide.

Enter your complete PEC address as the username. IMAP is the better choice when you need to see messages on several devices.

POP3 may download messages to one device and remove them from the server, depending on the client settings. Check its options before using POP3 for important certified messages.

Managing Certified Mail Storage & Receipts

Check your PEC account panel for storage use, subscription details, renewal status, and any available archive options. Storage limits and features depend on your plan, so check the terms shown for your own mailbox.

Keep the two important PEC receipts:

Acceptance receipt: Confirms that the PEC system accepted your message for sending.

Confirms that the PEC system accepted your message for sending. Delivery receipt: Confirms that the message reached the recipient’s PEC mailbox.

Save both receipts for formal communications. Delivery confirmation does not prove that the recipient read the message.

For key business, tax, or legal records, keep a separate backup of the original messages and receipts.

Standard Libero Mail Server Settings: IMAP, POP3 & SMTP

If you’re searching for Libero Mail IMAP, Libero Mail POP3, Libero Mail SMTP, or parametri Libero Mail, use the official settings below.

Important: Libero’s updated connection rules took effect on October 20, 2026. Third-party apps must use the correct Libero parameters. Webmail and the official Libero Mail app do not need manual server changes.

Libero IMAP Settings (Recommended for Multi-Device Sync)

IMAP keeps your mailbox synchronised with the server. When you read or move a message on one device, the change can appear on your other connected devices.

Field Setting Incoming server imapmail.libero.it Port 993 Security SSL/TLS Username Full email address Password Libero password, or app password when required

Libero recommends IMAP for people who access their mail through webmail and several devices.

Libero POP3 Settings (Single-Device Local Storage)

POP3 downloads messages to a mail client. Depending on the client settings, messages may not remain available on the server or other devices.

Field Setting Incoming server popmail.libero.it Port 995 Security SSL/TLS Username Full email address Password Libero password, or app password when required

Use POP3 only if you understand how your app handles copies left on the server. Libero advises checking the implications before switching an existing account between POP3 and IMAP.

Libero SMTP Settings (Sending Outgoing Mail)

SMTP handles outgoing messages. Server authentication must be enabled.

Field Setting Outgoing server smtp.libero.it Port 465 Security SSL/TLS Authentication Required Username Full email address Password Libero password, or app password when required

The current official Libero server guide lists port 465 with SSL/TLS for outgoing mail. Use these published values rather than guessing based on settings from another provider.

Mobile Device Configuration: iPhone, iPad, and Android

You can read Libero Mail in the official app or configure it in a compatible email app.

Settings for iPhone and iPad (iOS Mail App)

The menu names can vary by iOS version.

Open Settings. Go to Apps > Mail > Mail Accounts. Older versions may show Settings > Mail > Accounts. Tap Add Account. Choose Other, then Add Mail Account. Enter your name, full email address, password, and a description. Select IMAP when asked for an account type. Enter imapmail.libero.it , port 993 , and SSL/TLS. Enter smtp.libero.it , port 465 , and SSL/TLS for outgoing mail. Save the account and test sending and receiving.

Enable SMTP authentication if the app asks for it. If Password Sicura is active, use the app-specific password where required.

For detailed steps, see the official Libero iPhone and iPad configuration guides. If that page is unavailable or doesn’t match your screen, use the Libero Help Centre’s current iOS instructions.

Settings for Android (Gmail App & Samsung Mail)

The screens differ by app, but the server details stay the same.

For Gmail on Android:

Open Gmail and tap your profile icon. Select Add another account. Choose Other. Enter your complete Libero email address. Select IMAP. Set incoming mail to imapmail.libero.it , port 993 , with SSL/TLS. Set outgoing mail to smtp.libero.it , port 465 , with SSL/TLS. Enter the required password and finish setup.

For Samsung Mail:

Open the Samsung Email app. Go to its settings and select your Libero account. Open Server settings. Check the incoming server, port, and security. Check the outgoing server and turn on SMTP authentication. Save the changes and test the account.

Libero’s Samsung Email guide lists IMAP port 993 and SMTP port 465 , both using SSL.

If an email app stops working after a password change, update its saved password. If Password Sicura is active, check whether it needs the app-specific password.

Desktop Client Setup: Outlook, Apple Mail & Thunderbird

Automatic setup may work when you enter your email address and password. If it fails, select manual configuration and enter the server details from the tables above.

Configuring Libero Mail on Microsoft Outlook (Windows & Mac)

Open Outlook and go to account settings. Add a new account or select your existing Libero account. Choose IMAP if asked for the protocol. Set incoming mail to imapmail.libero.it , port 993 , SSL/TLS. Set outgoing mail to smtp.libero.it , port 465 , SSL/TLS. Enable SMTP authentication and use the same username as the incoming account. Save the settings and test the connection.

In Outlook, the SPA (Secure Password Authentication) option should not be selected for the settings shown in Libero’s guide. Check the official Outlook configuration instructions.

Configuring Apple Mail on macOS

Open Mail on your Mac. Select Mail > Settings or Mail > Preferences, depending on your version. Open the account settings. Enter imapmail.libero.it for incoming mail and smtp.libero.it for outgoing mail. Set ports 993 and 465 . Enable SSL/TLS and use password authentication. Save the settings.

If the app controls the connection settings automatically, you may need to disable automatic management to edit the ports and encryption. Follow the official Apple Mail configuration guide.

Configuring Mozilla Thunderbird

Open Thunderbird and add an email account. Enter your name, complete Libero email address, and password. Choose manual setup if the detected settings are incorrect. Set IMAP to imapmail.libero.it , port 993 , SSL/TLS. Set SMTP to smtp.libero.it , port 465 , SSL/TLS. Turn on outgoing server authentication. Save the account and test it.

If the account already exists, open Account Settings and verify both server sections. You can follow the official Thunderbird configuration guide for version-specific instructions.

Final Checklist for Libero Mail Setup

Before finishing, check that:

You use the official Libero Mail or PEC login page.

You enter the full email address, including the correct domain.

Standard Libero Mail and PEC credentials remain separate.

IMAP uses imapmail.libero.it on port 993 .

on port . POP3 uses popmail.libero.it on port 995 .

on port . SMTP uses smtp.libero.it on port 465 with SSL/TLS.

on port with SSL/TLS. SMTP authentication is enabled.

You use an app-specific password when Password Sicura requires one.

Important PEC messages and receipts are saved safely.

With the correct server settings, Libero Mail can work across webmail, mobile apps, Outlook, Apple Mail, and Thunderbird. For PEC, take extra care with your receipts, storage, subscription, and account security.

If you still cannot sign in or send mail, visit the official Libero Help Centre for account-specific support.