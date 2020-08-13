There are many ExpressVPN reviews available on the internet, where it gets a lot of praise. It offers various servers, and its services are available in 94 countries. But its price is comparatively more than its competitor. However, it is the best choice for those who need top quality and hassles free solution.

If you want to download torrent, stream Netflix, play games, and stay secure online, this Express VPN review is going to help you.

ExpressVPN an Overview

Available for Playstation Windows, Kindle Fire, Mac, all kind of Android, iOS, Linux, Nook, Apple TV, BlackBerry, routers and other Protocols Supported L2TP/IPSec, OpenVPN, SSTP, PPTP, and IKEv2 Number of countries 94 Number of servers 3000+ Manufacturer UK Payment options Bitcoin, Debit cards, Credit card, GiroPay, PayPal, AliPay, and WebMoney Real name required No Encryption protocol AES-256 Bandwidth usage Unlimited Data usage Unlimited Max number of devices Five Privacy policy No logging Customer support 24/7 via email and chat

ExpressVPN review for Plans and Pricing

ExpressVPN is offering only three simple plans for its users that are:

US$12.95 per month plan

US$6.67per month for 15 months plan (it is the most popular plan including three free months special offer)

US$9.99 per month for six months plan

That is not cheap, but many other VPN service providers (Hotspot Shield, CyberGhost, and VyprVPN) offer similar rates. Most of the VPNs offer low prices, but ExpressVPN justifies its price by providing decent services. Moreover, it provides you with seven days of free trial and 30 days money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN review for Privacy

Many VPN companies claim that they are offering complete Privacy, but that is not the reality. ExpressVPN is different because it gives you a list of its impressive privacy features to justify its claim.

ExpressVPN review for performance

Speed is essential when buying a VPN. Every server takes only 2 to 3 minutes to connect, and you will face no connection failure. Hence it will not slow down your internet speed, and you will experience general browsing, playing games, torrenting, and media streaming at faster speeds.

ExpressVPN review for Netflix

One of the main advantages of a VPN is that it supports to access the blocked sites. If some websites allow only US visitors, you can change your location and stream your favorite programs. But it is not so simple, World-class service providers such as Netflix know what the users are trying to do for breaking their rules. They update their systems regularly to block those users.

However, ExpressVPN successfully unblocks these sites: BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Yahoo, Google, Wikipedia, and other 25 famous services.

ExpressVPN review for Interface

ExpressVPN is very easy to use and supports almost all devices and operating systems. You can even use it on smart TVs, and this service separates it from its competitors. It will always show you when you connect to the VPN and when your connection is lost. But it will not suddenly connect to your internet connection; it blocks the internet connection until you manually turn it on.

ExpressVPN review for Torrents

In this Express VPN review, we have noticed that it is not very torrent-friendly because its official website does not mention this topic. But it doesn’t mean that the service is not supporting torrent at all. We tested ourselves and concluded that you would not face the speed problem. It supports torrenting and allows you to download unlimited data without facing any problem.

Bottom Line

In this Express VPN review, we have experienced that Express VPN exceeded our expectations in everything. So, try this powerful, professional, and polished services.