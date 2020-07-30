WhatsApp is a messaging application available on Symbian, Android, Blackberry, iOS and Windows Phone operating systems. WhatsApp is used to send and receive instant messages without incurring a charge for SMS messages. There are a few things you can do on WhatsApp, the most common being group chats.

Group Chat on WhatsApp

This feature is one of the hottest features on WhatsApp. It allows users to add more friends in a chat room to chat in real time. If you use a Windows phone and enjoy applications like mIRC, group chat is more with this feature.

For Android and Windows Phone, users need to go to the WhatsApp menu and then press the “New Group” button option. If you are using Blackberry, go to WhatsApp then click Chat then press Blackberry button and then select the “New Group” option. With iOS devices users can only select “New Group” from the screen of chat.

To create a group, first bring up the topics, then the group chat icon should be visible to everyone participating in the group chat. Now you have the option of adding up to 50 people to the WhatsApp group. Since you created the group, you will automatically become the group admin. This means that you have the ability to add or remove anyone from the group chat. However, you are not permanently bound to that group, so you can leave whenever you want. When you leave the group, a random user in the chat group becomes the new admin of the group.

WhatsApp can be used without a phone number

Use it without a mobile number by uninstalling WhatsApp then reinstalling it. When asked for your phone numbers, set your phone to “Flight Mode”. This prevents apps from verifying your phone number. You will be prompted to select an alternate verification option where you can select “Verify via SMS then give your email address. Click on the” Send “button, immediately after that. Select “cancel” to finish the verification process.

Recover deleted WhatsApp messages

If you find that you deleted your messages by mistake, you can still get them back. Start by uninstalling WhatsApp then reinstalling it. Next, open it and it will automatically detect the previous chat file. When you are prompted about whether you want to recover files, click on “Restore”.

Schedule WhatsApp messages

You can organize WhatsApp messages so you don’t have to worry about forgetting to send messages. Seebye Scheduler will give you this ability in WhatsApp. However must be rooted your Android phone will. Once you have Seebye installed, you can start planning your messages.

What is GB Whatsapp? How is it different from Whatsapp?

People around the world use Whatsapp, but you have never heard of GB Whatsapp 2020 and know what is the difference between this app and the original Whatsapp. Let us tell you about these two applications today, so it’s easy to use. GB is a WhatsApp messaging application that is the new version of Whatsapp. The biggest difference between these two is that you get more features with GB Whatsapp Web.

Like Whatsapp in GB WhatsApp, you can share messages, photos, audio videos and files with anyone. In addition, with the help of this application, you can also group chat. Everyone knows Gbwhatsapp by the name of the Ogmods app. In this application, you can create a Broadcast of 600 contacts, while WhatsApp can initially create a broadcast of only 250 people.

On the other hand, you can share 90 photos at once, while normal WhatsApp has a lower limit. In addition, Last Seen can also be printed for specific Contacts. In Gbwhatsapp you will find different colored themes. In addition, 16 new Icons can be used for Message Notifications.

It is worth noting that WhatsApp has recently been banned from sharing verification codes. This code is used to identify users and create WhatsApp accounts on new devices. In order to prevent user accounts from being abused. Remember that no direct messages are sent to users from the WhatsApp app. If you also receive a message like that, do not share your verification code with others.

