Unable to send emails in Microsoft Outlook is one of the standard Microsoft Outlook problems. It may occur due to some reasons viz. incorrect Microsoft Outlook setup, incorrect server settings, recent changes made to Outlook, and antivirus/firewall settings, among others.

Issues While Sending E-Mails

So, let's narrow down to the tweaks that can fix this Microsoft Outlook problem. The below mentioned Microsoft Outlook support guide contains several tweaks that will help you efficiently fix this problem. Make sure that you follow the instructions mentioned in the manual carefully to avoid facing issues.

Procedure to Fix The Microsoft Outlook Issues:

Open Outlook and navigate to the Tools tab and then Account Settings. When in the Account Settings window, you will see your email profile listed under the Email tab. Click once on your face and then hit the Change button. When in the Change E-mail Account window, hit the More Settings button. Highlight the Advanced tab in the next window. Check the server port numbers for incoming and outgoing mail servers. Click to select the box beside This server requires an encrypted connection (SSL) below the Incoming server (POP3) box.

Select Auto from the drop-down arrow beside the following type of encrypted connection below the Outgoing Server (SMTP) box. Verify other settings if required. Otherwise, click the OK button to save the changes and close the window. Hit the Next button and then the Finish button to exit the Change E-mail Account window. Close Outlook and reopen it. Check back by creating and sending a test mail. The email should go through fine.

If the method mentioned above does not work for you, try this tweak. In Outlook, click the Tools tab and select Options. When in Options, click the Mail Setup tab and hit the Send/Receive button afterward. When in the Send/Receive Group dialog box, click the Edit button. Click the Account Properties button later.

When in the Properties window, click the Outgoing Server tab. Select the button next to Log on to incoming mail server before sending mail. Hit the OK button and then OK, Close, Close, and OK to save the changes. You must follow all these or other similar prompts you see on your screen to save the changes. When done, close and reopen Outlook, create and send a test mail. It should go through without any problem.

Check the email configuration in your antivirus program. Suppose you are using an antivirus that has an email scanning feature. In that case, it may interfere with your Outlook program and prevent it from sending or receiving emails or lead to other Microsoft Outlook problems. Open the antivirus program and disable the email scanning feature. Save the changes and close all the windows, including Outlook. Reopen Outlook and check back by sending a test mail to your email address or someone else’.

Turn off Windows Firewall as it may prevent Outlook from sending or receiving emails. Click the Start button and navigate to Control Panel. Double-click the Window Firewall icon. If it does not open and shows an error message ‘Windows Firewall settings cannot be displayed because the associated service is not running,’ you will need to log on as an administrator to your computer to access and change the settings. When logged back in, open Windows Firewall.

Click the Advanced tab and then press the Restore Defaults button. If prompted, confirm the action. Hit the OK button to exit the Windows Firewall window. Close Control Panel and also restart Outlook. Check back whether the problem has fixed or not.

If you are unable to send and receive emails, check that you have an active internet connection. Often, it has been observed that a temporary network glitch creates such type of problem. To check it, open your internet connection program and make sure that you are connected. Now open your internet browser, and the default home page like Google (if set up any) should load immediately. Check other websites also. If you can browse different websites correctly, the internet is working fine. If you cannot browse the internet, contact your Internet Service Provider (ISP).

Additional Tips:

If you are unable to send emails but can receive them (due to error in formatting or some other reason), go to the Options window (check 3rd paragraph) and highlight the Mail Format tab (next to Mail Setup). Click the drop-down arrow next to Compose in this message format and change the default HTML to Rich Text. Hit the Apply button and then OK to save the exit the window. Restart Outlook. If nothing works and the problem persists, delete your existing email profile and create a new one. Contact Microsoft Outlook technical support if you are unable to resolve the issue after applying all the fixes mentioned above.

Techniques to Block a Sender in Microsoft Outlook 2010

The article expects to depict how a client can obstruct a sender from sending messages to his record in Microsoft Outlook 2010. The techniques incorporated here are raw and dependable until date. It is, be that as it may, encouraged to adhere to the directions precisely to abstain from confronting issues. In the end, this will set aside clients’ time and cash that would somehow be spent on looking at Microsoft Outlook Support.

It is more than irritating for us to get messages from undesirable clients, and we regularly consider blocking them. Many clients who are acceptable at PC can go without much of a stretch change around to unwanted square clients. Nonetheless, individuals who don’t know regularly feel endangered. Try not to stress! The beneath referenced guide will assist you with boycotting those senders whom you would prefer not to get sends all alone and without the master help of Microsoft specialized help.

Guidelines:

First Method –

Dispatch Outlook. Snap on the Home tab situated at the top, click on the dropdown menu of the Junk button, and select Junk Email Options.

At the point when the Junk Email Options window opens up, feature the Blocked Senders tab. Click on the Add catch, and this will open up the Add address or area discourse box. Presently type the email address of the planned sender whom you need to boycott and afterward click on the OK button.

For instance, you need to square, type it in the case, and afterward click on the OK catch to leave the window. Essentially, you can likewise hinder an area name. By doing this, you will quit getting messages from that specific sender or space name in your Outlook post box.

Second Method –

Open Outlook and explore to Inbox. Select the specific email whose sender you need to square and afterward click on the Home tab. Snap on the drop-down menu close to the Junk catch and afterward select the Block Sender choice. Whenever provoked for an affirmation, click on the OK button. This will hinder the specific sender from sending you email messages.

Third Method –

You can hinder the ideal sender on your online email account. For instance, you have a Hotmail account arrangement in your Outlook 2010. Open your web program and afterward open the Hotmail site. Login to your email account, click on Options at the upper right-hand corner, and afterward select More Options. This will open up the Hotmail Options window. On the correct hand side under the Preventive garbage email heading, click on the Safe and blocked senders interface. Snap on the Blocked Senders connect to continue.

Type the email address of the ideal sender in the crate Blocked email address or space and afterward click on the Add to list button. This will incorporate the email address in the Blocked senders list. Leave the email record and close the program. You will quit getting messages in Outlook from whenever onwards.

On the off chance that you ever need to unblock that sender, explore to a similar page in Hotmail Options, type the email address and afterward click on the Remove from list button. You will begin getting messages again from that sender. On the off chance that you have another email account like Yahoo!, AOL, Gmail and so forth., check their site for help on hindering a specific sender on the web.