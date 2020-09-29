An organization can offer many things but there are a few things which it can genuinely promise. These promises should be well thought out as they should suffice for the customer to trust the organization. And above all, the company should be able to keep these promises to maintain that trust. Here is a list of the 5 promises which completes the foundation of a data recovery company:

Transparency: Complete transparency during the data recovery process is essential as it gives a fair record of everything happened during the process. Security and Privacy: Privacy of the data being recovered is the most important thing for the customer. Hence, the company should guarantee 100% safety, privacy, and security of the data. Reliability: Although reliability is achieved at the end of the process, a company should still ensure a risk-free data recovery service to the customer in the beginning and stick to it. Responsibility: The Company shall understand that the data being recovered is important for the customer. Therefore, it shall take all the responsibility of the data and recover it harmlessly. Exceptional Service: An organization should always promise that the customer has chosen the best and unique services, out of all the available options, by maintaining impeccable service throughout the experience.

Which data recovery company is fulfilling all the said promises?

Trusted by more than 3 million clients, Stellar Data Recovery Company not only makes but commits to the said promises from the time of receiving the data recovery job to the delivery of the recovered data. Since it established in 1993, Stellar has been maintaining a track record of successful data recovery from all types of storage devices such as hard drive, SSD, SD card, pen drive, flash drive, etc.

Here is the list of multiple offering given by Stellar data recovery –

Stellar believes in making its customers capable of recovering their data on their own. For this, it offers different DIY software which work in different cases of data loss situations. Customers can download these software and recover data without any external aid. These software come in three broad categories, which are as follows:

Data Recovery Software: In the cases of data deletion by any means, data recovery software come handy. They have software to recover data from Windows PC, Mac, iPhone, and more. File Repair Software: In the case of corrupted files, file repair software come to the rescue. These software can repair files such as photos, videos, excels, PDFs, and more. Data Erasure Software: If there is a need to completely erase the data on a storage device, data erasure software are helpful in permanently erasing the data beyond the scope of recovery.

Stellar also offers professional data recovery services to its customers. These services mostly tackle data loss due to physical damage. These are further divided into two categories:

Device Recovery: Stellar offer services to recover data lost from various devices such as laptop/desktop, SD card, pen drive data, iPad data, Mac, USB, SSD, and more. Also they have expertise in hard drive recovery from any make and models. File Recovery: This option lets the customer recover their lost files rather than the entire data. These files include photo, email files, database, videos and much more.

However, apart from given scenario; Stellar can recover data from all kind of storage devices and data loss situation.

What makes Stellar outstanding?

Although there are many things which make Stellar stands apart among the rest of the data recovery companies, here are a few personal favorites of the customers:

Expertise: Established in 1993, customers rely on the experience and the history Stellar Data Recovery holds. With more than 400 employees and Class 100 Clean Room labs, there is no match for the services provided by the company. Stellar data recovery India is the No. 1 data recovery company and trusted by more than 3 million customers. They have 15 branches across India. Pick Up Service: Not just pick up service, but free pick up service at the door steps of the customers makes it easy for the customers to get the lost data recovered without abandoning their work. 100% Data Confidentiality: Stellar Data Recovery Company gives its clients a guarantee of 100% confidentiality of data. Data Security – Data security is the main concern for business users and individuals. However, Stellar is an ISO certified organization and they ensures 100% data security. Don’t be hesitating while submitting your critical data; your data is our responsibility.

Conclusion

The list of reasons to state that Stellar Data Recovery Company is the best data recovery company in India is never ending and hence could not be summarized in one article. However, it could be easily made out why Stellar is unmatchable with the other options in the market with just this article. Read thoroughly, analyze critically, compare well, and choose the best.