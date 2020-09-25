Splitting a PDF seems and looks like something that you can do in less than five minutes, and if it’s just a small file, that much is true. But for heavier files with two, three, or more divisions? Although it’s not likely that you would spend half a day on it, when you don’t automate your approach, it’s possible that you would be stuck on the process of figuring it out.



What most people don’t realize is that most PDF edits and conversions can now be done online. And that comes without making so much of an effort! Figuring out how to split a PDF on third-party software is not only time-consuming; it doesn’t have the versatility that online PDF tools offer. But why do you need to start splitting PDF online?

Online PDF splitting

In the past decade, advancements in connectivity have afforded online tools like browser-based PDF applications the leeway to effectively and efficiently do their job via the cloud. That means that a simple PDF edit like splitting is more accessible, better-supported, and incredibly streamlined.



To split PDF in the olden days, you need a third-party PDF application to download and install on your computer before starting the procedure. These applications require minimum system requirements and usually hog the RAM, as well as storage. Today, with browser-based applications like PDFBear, splitting PDF is as easy as uploading the file to the cloud and waiting for the tool to divide it into your preferred number of files!

Browser-based PDF applications.

Browser-based PDF applications are the future of PDF editing and conversion. These nifty, online tools that usually are bundled in a site, take the complication in PDF editing and make any procedure a walk in the park. You don’t need to learn how these tools work organically because of its prime use without a steep learning curve.



The emergence of browser-based applications has proven that as a society, we are making progress in cloud computing. Internet speeds around the world are becoming more reliable and stable that cloud editing and conversion have become an institution of their own. The biggest proof that PDF cloud tools are successful is that more and more sites are offering this specialized tool every day. A quick Google search for “PDF editor” will yield hundreds of thousands of results.

Why Do It Online?

So why do you need to subscribe to the practice of taking PDF edits like splitting via the world wide web? There are quite a number of reasons. One of the most prominent is flexibility with gadgets and other peripherals. Gone are the days when you need a specialized computer or hardware to do a certain task. Today, a smartphone and/or a laptop is all you need to make things work. Here are other reasons why you should start splitting PDF online:

Worldwide access, anytime, any day of the year

Since online, browser-based PDF splitting tools only need a working browser to operate, you can do work from anywhere in the world without the need to download and install separate software. You can also access the site worldwide, which means that even when you are on vacation, or that you are doing fieldwork, you can still do PDF edits and conversion when you need to.

Security through cloud computing

With online PDF splitting, you don’t need to worry about privacy and security because these sites and their processes are encrypted. Once you upload a PDF file for splitting, no one will be able to see and access the file in the cloud. For further security measures, an hour or two after you finished splitting, the file will be deleted from the cloud server. This assures users that even the most private and confidential files can be split properly and securely online!

Takeaway

While it is advisable to keep a third-party PDF software on standby, bookmarking a browser-based PDF application site is one of the few ways to streamline doing office or classwork at home!

