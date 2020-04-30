We are so lucky to have electrical appliances that work for us and get our work done in minutes. Refrigerator, Oven, Washing Machine, Water Heater, Dryer, Air Conditioner. But are we taking care of them?

These household appliances need proper maintenance, and if we fail in doing so, then be ready to face the worst situations. It is like you will feel a revival of the 19th century. You are back in your bathrooms and washing your clothes with your hands. There is no Air Conditioner to keep you fresh.

Just like humans have a lifespan, these appliances, too, have their lifespan. During this period, there are chances of their abnormal working or total shut down because of any XYZ reason. Let us see what abnormality you may find in your electrical appliances.

Air Conditioner is not all working properly to cool your room. Instead, it is throwing hot air inside, leading you to a situation where you sweat.

The Refrigerator has stopped due to some issues with the compressor. Your vegetables are at the risk of not remaining fresh.

The water dispensed out by your Water Heater is not at all hot. Instead, it throws cold water, especially when the outside temperature is low.

Washing Machine act weirdo and does not wash the clothes properly.

After washing clothes, the Dryer acts weirdly, and it does not dry your clothes.

You are, at times, subject to such situations. Such situations ask for a repair, and you have to empty your pockets to repair them. How can you avoid encountering such situations? We are suggesting your top 3 home protection plan that ensures less burden on your pocket.

Don’t buy much of these electronic appliances. Believe in doing the work manually. It keeps you fit and healthy. – If it was the 19th century!

Take top most care of your electronic appliances. Clean it every day. Keep it dust and pollution-free. – We know it is impractical, at times!

Go for total home protection plans issued by several bodies. – It is the best plan that will cover almost all the electrical appliances at your home. It is a practical and 21st-century plan!

Now you may ask what is home protection plan and how it works? We will surely let you know about the protection plan. Before that, we recommend you to read all the policies carefully before investing in any of these insurance plans.

Such offers you may find given by several insurance providers in the US market.

It ensures 17 home appliances, four major systems at home, all your built electronic devices, and an additional 19 items.

Insurers help you with the repair work of the shut electrical appliances covered in the plan.

They also ensure the replacement of the appliances if needed.

If you are confused about what all you cover in the additional items, then we have an answer to it. It includes swimming pools, an extra refrigerator at home, water softeners, or any septic systems.

Every insurer has its own set of policies concerning old appliances at your home. As asked before, please take the time to read the policies before signing any document.

Just for you, we were successful in finding a list of appliances that remains common across insurers.

Clothes Washers

Clothes Dryers

Central Heating Systems

Central Air Conditioners

Water Heater

Kitchen Refrigerator

Dish Washer

Oven

Microwave

Doorbells

Ductwork

Attic Fan

Kitchen and Exhaust Fan

Electrical Systems

Stand-alone Freezer

Trash Compactor

Stove

Cooktop

Instant hot water dispenser

Garage Door Opener

This complete protection plan comes at a reasonable price. Compared to what you end up paying to electricians and for maintenance during the year without insurance, the offer issued by the insurance companies is quite cheaper.

But, we want to point out here that this insurance does not cover all your electrical appliances at your home. Also, there are a few limitations to system breakdown. Insurance companies do mention about all these policies with the policy document that we already have asked us to read to be in a safe position.

It brings us to the conclusion of our discussion. Total home protection plans, indeed, are created to keep you away from the additional expenditure. It is designed especially for middle-class homeowners who cannot afford repair and replacement cost of the homely electrical appliances.