Refrigerators are based on the compression and expansion of a gas in a cyclical way. When compressed, the gas goes to the liquid state and when it expands, it evaporates again. To evaporate it needs heat, extracts it from the medium it touches and therefore cools it.

Thanks to the continuously growing technologies and devices to make the home respond in a smart way to stimuli. Among the appliances that have evolved in this direction, the refrigerator certainly could not be missing. The most important household appliance that is gradually changing and improving the family’s habits. The internet connection, the possibility to communicate with the other appliances in the house and the spaces that can be modified, are flanked by an increasingly sophisticated design. The best refrigerator in India becomes the central element of modern houses, which increasingly thanks to the open space make the kitchen the fulcrum and the heart of the home. Let’s find out the main features of the new generation refrigerators.

In classic refrigerators the No Frost function, which guarantees the cooling and preservation of food has always been unique. With the new generation models, however, there are two distinct systems, one reserved for the freezer and the other for the fridge. This improves the preservation of food and avoids the exchange of odors.

Food is not all the same, every food needs particular environmental conditions in order to better preserve itself. For example, fruits and vegetables must remain in a humidity controlled environment, while meat and fish instead need low temperatures. The new refrigerators have drawers or fridge areas, designed to meet these needs.

Limiting humidity is one of the most important aspects when it comes to food preservation, so it must be well balanced. The new models are designed to create an atmosphere with 70 to 80% humidity in the fridge, while trying to reduce temperature changes and the formation of frost in the part of the freezer.

When you have a large family, the fridge tends to be always full to satisfy all needs. Therefore, when new foods are added to the freezer, the appropriate environment must be recreated, in full respect of the food already present. With the new technology, the rapid cooling / freezing function is activated, to lower the internal temperature and cool the food in a short time. In this way the products already present do not heat up and those already frozen do not undergo defrosting.

The constant temperature inside the refrigerator is one of the fundamental factors for the good conservation of the products. With the new sensors, temperature changes are constantly monitored, trying to restore optimal conditions. Many new generation appliances are also enriched with filters that eliminate the microorganisms responsible for bad odors.

One of the main technologies used in latest refrigerators currently being investigated is magnetic refrigeration. It is about completely changing the cooling principle used: instead of gas, use a magnetic solid and instead of compression-expansion cycles, magnetization-dissimation cycles. In this new form of refrigeration, the intention is to replace the use of refrigerants and compressors –noisy, bulky- by another device that is based on the physics of a different phenomenon: the heat associated with some changes that certain substances undergo under the action of a field magnetic.

So these are some of the best technologies which are currently being used in the modern day refrigerators to improving the refrigeration system. If you want get more amazing information then go through our kitchen appliance reviews and check the best home appliance buying guides.