Throughout the world, there are many family businesses or companies that want to start their own Internet business. But they struggled to do so and do not have large investment capital. There are also people who have some outstanding ability and who want to advertise on the internet but do not know how to do it.

Today, almost all hosting services and domains offer programs where a user can make their own website almost intuitively. But as a general rule, these ultimately do not meet the expectations of the needs of a digital company or even some of these online programs are difficult to use, and they end up turning to programmers or programming companies to carry out these tasks.

The prices of a web page design fluctuate a lot depending on the needs of each company and can constitute an important capital for a small company that is starting and that has part of the characteristics mentioned above. These companies also used bootstrap templates in order to make their website well-structured for search engines.

There are many excellent programmers to program web pages, but in most cases, they are neither designers nor advertisers and are only in charge of developing the functionality of the web.

For the small company that does not find the accessibility to these programmers, and does not have the money to hire the design companies, the first thing of all must start from the base that one has basic computer and internet knowledge, that is, knowing how to navigate on the Internet and its web pages and know how to download a file and install a program.

Starting from that basis, you can follow this little manual.

Manual To Design A Web Page

Initially, you must know what it takes to start programming a web page and this is a CMS (Content Management System) or content management system, which is nothing more than a web page management program. A CMS can manage, update, modify the content of a web page. Web hosting and a domain are also required.

In the past, proprietary CMS was used, and either there was no CMS and the code was modified each time by a programmer or each web design company was the one that developed its own CMS, obtaining a link with the programmer or with the company, practically for life.

Today there are countless content managers, such as Magento, Drupal, WordPress, or PrestaShop., but there are many more, where most web design companies can enter to modify and add functionalities.

There are paid and free CMS, they can also be installed in their own web hosting or systems that work directly in the cloud and stand out as the most used, complete, and also free would be PrestaShop and WordPress.

Broadly speaking, PrestaShop is specialized in creating online stores and with WordPress, you can create a web page of practically any type, including online stores, although its specialty is creating blogs or personal or corporate web pages.

Although for a programmer, these two programs are very different, for someone who does not know the code, they look practically the same, a Frontend zone, or what users see and a BackEnd or Administration Zone.

Start Designing A Web Page

Regardless of the version of PrestaShop or WordPress that is chosen, or the type of CMS, or even if it is a custom web design, you must have a web host and register a domain name. Most hosting providers offer hosting and domain packages.

The accommodation is a rental of space within a web server, it should be seen as if the rental of an office will be treated, but instead of the furniture, the files of the web are kept. Web hosting is the workplace of the website, the best commercial that a company can have. Just like renting an office, web hosting can be paid month-to-month or a whole year and is contracted to by hosting companies.

On the other hand, the domain must be registered. A domain is a name that users are going to enter the browser bar to find the web, this can be compared to an office phone number.

There cannot be two equal telephones, the same thing happens with domains. When a user dials a phone it rings at the office that has it contracted, when a user types a domain name, the contracted web hosting is accessed, consequently the web page that resides there is displayed.

There are numerous internet hosting companies and all you have to do is register and choose the web hosting plan that best suits the needs of the website and the domain.

When a user dials a phone it rings at the office that has it contracted, when a user types a domain name, the contracted web hosting is accessed, consequently the web page that resides there is displayed.

There are numerous internet hosting companies and all you have to do is register and choose the web hosting plan that best suits the needs of the website and the domain. When a user dials a phone it rings at the office that has it contracted, when a user types a domain name, the contracted web hosting is accessed, consequently the web page that resides there is displayed.

There are numerous internet hosting companies and all you have to do is register and choose the web hosting plan that best suits the needs of the website and the domain.

Once the hosting is available and the domain is correctly configured, a database must be created, which in both cases must be in MySql. If you want to install PrestaShop or WordPress, it is necessary to notice that MySql and, of course, PHP were among the hosting features.

The control panels of the hosting companies, today, provide everything necessary to be able to instinctively manage, configure, and create.

After creating the database from the previous step, you must access to download the software from the official pages, either PrestaShop web design or a WordPress web page design. The downloaded file that will come in compressed format, must be unzipped on the computer and proceed to upload it to the web hosting by FTP.

To upload the files downloaded by FTP, it is best to download an FTP program like FileZilla. In this program, you request a Host or Server name, a username, and password, as a general rule when hiring a Web hosting these data are provided by the provider, otherwise, you must access the management panel, provided or contact them to provide them.

Once the files will be uploaded, they can be accessed by the browser as if navigating to the new web page and the installation system will appear. This action allows linking the database created previously with the program and during all this installation process and, in a very simple way, just fill in the data. Finally, the site administrator will open.

In the case of WordPress, there are the entries or articles and the pages that can be added and that is what will be shown on the website, in PrestaShop you can register products and categories in the catalog section and static content pages in the CMS section.

Each template of both PrestaShop and WordPress is adjustable to visual needs. Depending on the template or theme chosen, the part visible to users will be shown with one design or another.

There are free and paid themes that give different aspects to web design. These themes or templates are downloaded directly from the site administrators or from other web pages and you only have to insert the necessary content for the web to be shown on the Internet.

It is also possible to add plugins or modules to increase the functionality of the web page, such as adding additional images, sliders, payment methods, notices, and they allow different configurations and different adjustments for each web page need.

On YouTube, there are very varied tutorials in which the installation and configuration of both WordPress and PrestaShop are carried out and the explanation does not take more than an hour.

Like many things in this world, not everything is free, many of the options that can be seen in the videos are paid, but in many cases, there are free and free plugins for WordPress and PrestaShop that can supply this addition that the website needs. And that adjusts to operational needs.

Although in some cases, it is advisable to make the small investments that this software cost to ensure you have a quality product and take advantage of the features of the plugin or module and be able to invest time in improving other parts of the website.