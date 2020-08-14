Despite it is commonly known for a long time, it wasn’t until a few months ago that gamers decided to try the popular game “World Of Warcraft”. However, it is the best-known MMORPG and one that has reached its success. You might have heard a lot, some good things and some bad, it is yet the Blizzard masterpiece. Besides, it is also one of the best learning curves and addiction in the history of video games. Millions of players from all over the world absolutely hooked and are paying a monthly fee. And it fascinated those players with the apparent simplicity that hides behind a complex difficult power leveling.Players even can help you to start if you haven`t time on leveling, for example you can get WoW leveling services here boosthive.eu/wow/leveling. And, it is hard to understand at first glance, that parallel dimension of the virtual world created within the game. The game consists of Utopian society, with its rules, its dangers, its fears, its powers, its social ambitions, his betrayals and his inescapable struggle to advance, to be the best, the one with the most, the one who can do the most and the most powerful. It is hard to believe, but World Of Warcraft is probably the largest and perfect society that humans have artificially created in their history. A society to which millions of people who already fulfill roles in their real life move to meet others, to fill little that feeling of living a second life.

Gaming Levels

Furthermore, it is quite challenging to reach a mediocre level but acceptable level is 40 with a seasoned dwarf hunter. Gamers like the game and enjoy while playing it, the mechanics of completing missions ends up becoming somewhat repetitive (kill X monsters, deliver a message in a particular place, etc.). But, it never gets lost the system of getting micro-satisfactions after completing tasks. Achievements reinforce in the player; players may have an option of saving time using power leveling in games. And, when it is completed they already have something else to do that meets that need.

Addiction and Blizzard

The most fascinating aspect about the “World of Warcraft” is not its gameplay, or its expertly calculated learning curve, but how superbly designed it is, to make it a perfect addiction stuff. Blizzard dedicated a lot of hours to make a system, that provides nice-looking graphics, and a fantastic world of gameplay. This eventually led to a gameplay that hooks the player practically, right from the beginning. The game is so addictive that it is more like a drug, than a game. Why is it so addictive? It’s simply because it is easier to complete achievements in game, than in real life. We all realize that we have to move forward in life, recognize our dreams, our illusions, and transform them into something. You feel a sense of accomplishment, when you achieve something, or complete a task or mission. This could be related to famous titles, such as The Sims, (which became successful due to the same reason) or the decadent Second Life. Gradually, the line between real life and virtual life is blurred and it seems it is more important to complete achievements on Battle for Azeroth, than on Planet Earth. When that blurred line is crossed, that is when you reach the ‘addiction’ phase.

Addiction Comparison

Now, that we take the example of The Sims, the difference between the addiction generated by one and the other stops at the moment when in Will Wright’s game. The time comes when you can do practically little else, once you are at it. Higher from work or with enough money to keep your Sims acceptably happy most of the time. Blizzard solved the problem by scaling the game experience to all levels, basically a level 85 player experiences a gameplay similar to that of a level 10 player, completing missions, gaining experience and fighting dungeons.