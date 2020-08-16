Small businesses have to face numerous issues when it comes to securing their data. Besides that, most of them don’t have a Recovery Plan that makes the situation worse.

That is why it’s essential to have an emergency data recovery plan. According to recent research, 40-60% of small businesses are not ready for the sudden data loss, and that is why they lose most of their clients.

In this article, we will talk about why small businesses need a disaster Recovery Plan.

Reasons for Data Loss in Small Companies

If you have just lost your important data, there can be many reasons behind it. Some of them are mentioned below:

No Backup Plan: Small businesses don’t pay attention to how it’s important to have a backup plan during a disaster. That is why they don’t have the resources to get back their data. Employees are not Trained: Hiring people who don’t know how to handle things during a data breach is the worst decision made by the business owners. Most companies hire people who are ready to work on low salaries and which is why they don’t know how to detect fraud. Security Updates: Leaving devices unpatched and not working on regular security updates can also be the main cause of data loss.

3 Reasons Why Small Businesses Need a Disaster Recovery Plan

Here are a few reasons why it’s important for small businesses to have a Recovery Plan during any disaster.

1. To Save your Business Reputation

We all know how it’s important to build a business reputation in the market. Even many larger corporations such as Facebook, Twitter, and SpaceX have to work harder to build their reputation strong. But recently, they all have to face different issues related to security breaches, which had a bad impact on their repute.

Hence, we can say that If small businesses have to compete with the larger ones, they have to work on how they can save their data during cyber-attack.

2. You will Lose your Potential Customers

In order to get success, it’s important to secure your customer’s information. If you are not good at that, you are most likely to lose your potential customers. During any disasters, your client’s data is easily removed, which will also force you to have a Recovery plan, so you can recover their data ASAP.

3. No One Will Hire You

Undoubtedly, today’s customers are different, like we used to see in the past. Nowadays, if you are not good at providing security, no one will hire you. This case is especially seen for small businesses. So, if you really want to attract more customers toward your brand, you need to create a plan so you can recover any data during a disaster.

What can you do?

However, if you have to face any issue related to data loss, you can go for the Disaster Recovery Plan. You can do it by choosing different packages, which will help you to backup your data in a few seconds. After that, choose any reliable software which can help you restore the files. RAID arrays can help you to get back your data in no time because of a 96% success rate.