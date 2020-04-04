Among all the wonderful tourist destinations in the world, Dubai has to be the top one. What makes it the most perfect place to spend your holidays is the variety of attractions it offers the tourists to explore. From the romantic historical buildings to the glamorous skyscrapers and shopping malls, Dubai rightly proves itself to be the perfect melting pot.

I planned a trip for my family to Dubai last year. While you hear a lot about Burj Khalifa on the news, there isn't much talk about other tourist attractions in Dubai. There is so much to explore if you just know about the right tourist spots.

Let’s be honest. Not everybody has the time and the budget to visit every single destination at a hot spot like Dubai. So, here are five places to visit if you are short on time and want to make the best of your trip.

1: The Burj Khalifa

Burj Khalifa is the tallest skyscraper in the world to date with a height of 2,722 ft. It is the building with the most number of occupied floors and the greatest elevator run time. But what is the hype about?

The Breathtaking Views

The Burj Khalifa features viewing decks on the 125th and 148th-floor and it gives tourists an opportunity to experience the city from a bird’s eye view. The amazing water, music and light spectacle around Burj Khalifa is worth every penny that you spend. There’s something amazing about standing and seeing the city from above. It is surely an experience of a lifetime and shouldn’t be missed.

The Lounge on 148th Floor

If you are a foodie and relaxed ambiance lover, you cannot miss the comfortable and sophisticated lounge on the 148th floor. You can get water, dates, delicious pastries and tea from this place. It will surely make you feel relaxed and pampered.

2: Jumeirah Beach

Jumeirah beach is not any ordinary beach. It has all the facilities and attractions one can ask for. From high-end restaurants and exotic hotels to water sports, Jumeirah beach has it all. If you want to surprise your partner with a romantic sunset and dinner at the beach, Jumeirah is the perfect destination for you.

If this doesn’t fascinate you enough, you can visit Majlis Ghorfat Um Al-Sheef which is only a short drive away from the beach. This destination was the house of former Dubai Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed al-Maktoum and is a masterpiece in itself. From its design to its decor, everything is meant to take you back to the sumptuous lifestyle of Dubai Sheikhs.

3: Dubai Mall

Dubai Mall is the ultimate cultural hub of the city. It not only provides entry to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Aquarium but it entails as many as 200 luxury brands. So, if you are looking for a memorable and remarkable shopping experience, the Dubai Mall is the perfect place to visit.

Inside the mall, you can also eat at Downtown Eats which is an area made out of containers to provide the customers with an exciting dining experience. Moreover, this mall also has a gaming region, a cinema and other entertaining attractions for you to explore.

4: Dubai Aquarium

Dubai Aquarium is yet another place you need to check off your bucket list. It offers an exciting opportunity to have a closer look at 140 marine species. The aquarium offers a presentation on ray feeding, shark feeding, and crocodile feeding activities daily. Also, there are animal presentations daily in which the guides answer the questions of the tourists related to the routine of marine animals.

This aquarium also has one of the world’s largest suspended tank on the surface of which you can book a boat ride. You can experience the thrill of viewing a large collection of marine animals as they swim across the tank and engage in various activities, by taking this guided boat tour.

5: Aqua-venture Water Park

If you are looking for a break from shopping and touring activities, the aqua-venture water park is the perfect place to cool off.

Different Kinds of Slides

This park offers a wide range of slides for customers to select from. Whether you are traveling alone or with a group, the body, tube, and group slides can make your day.

Take the dive of a Life Time

You can swim with marine animals even without a certificate at this park. So, whether you opt for scuba diving or snorkel, be sure to make the most out of this exciting opportunity.

Final Words

These five exciting tourist destinations are sure to make your trip super fun while visiting Dubai.